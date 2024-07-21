Inside Out 2 is quickly rising on box office record lists, leaving fans excited for an eventual digital and streaming release — one which Disney teased in a new sneak peek on Disney+.

In only a month in theaters so far, the sequel to Pixar's 2015 film Inside Out has become the studio's highest-grossing movie, and the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time, taking what once was Frozen's place on the list.

With Inside Out 2 claiming fourth, the only three movies to beat are (in order) The Lion King (2019), Frozen II, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

New Inside Out 2 Disney+ Sneak Peek

Pixar

Titled Inside Out 2: A Special Look, a roughly five-minute preview of the animated movie was released on Disney+ on July 15.

The first three minutes and 33 seconds of the special look include the scene from Inside Out 2 wherein Riley is sleeping, and the Puberty Button alarm goes off.

The emotions struggle to keep Riley subdued in her emotional responses, and Riley's mother immediately recognizes what is happening.

The last minute and 10 seconds of the Disney+ video show clips from one of the movie's trailers, including moments like the introductions of the emotions new to the sequel, and the encounter with the sar-chasm.

When Will Inside Out 2 Start Streaming?

Inside Out 2's theatrical run is set to last a total of 100 days. Roughly a third through that, this first digital sneak peek was released.

With that in mind, it continues to look like Inside Out 2 will hit Disney+ in late September or early October. In general, digital releases in relation to streaming releases can differ drastically — some being weeks apart, others (like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) being months apart.

Given the likelihood of that late-September, early-October streaming release date, a digital release could come anywhere from August to mid-September — and that is assuming the Disney+ release predictions are accurate.

Interestingly, twice in the sneak peek, it says that the movie is only playing in theaters.

As such, those looking for more concrete information on when to expect digital and eventual streaming releases for Inside Out 2 might want to keep an eye on this sneak peek, as that line could change near when those releases happen.

Inside Out 2: A Special Look is available to stream on Disney+, and Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters.

