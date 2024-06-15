Riley’s Deep Dark Secret Revealed By Inside Out 2 Post-Credits Scene

Inside Out 2 did not just introduce new emotions but the sequel also highlighted more of what is inside Riley's mind in the post-credits scene, such as her deep dark secret.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Inside Out 2.

Part of the story of Inside Out 2 is Anxiety's banishment of the old emotions (led by Joy) from headquarters into a secret vault deep inside Riley's mind.

Inside the vault is a mysterious hooded figure known as Deep Dark Secret whom Joy and the others encounter alongside Bloofy (Riley's favorite cartoon character) and Lance Slashblade (Riley's video game character crush).

While the initial meeting between Joy and Deep Dark Secret did not reveal specifics about Riley's secret, the sequel's post-credits scene finally unveiled the answer.

What Happened In Inside Out 2's Post-Credit Scene?

Deep Dark Secret

Inside Out 2's post-credits scene brings viewers back to the vault where Joy and the others first encountered Deep Dark Secret.

Joy's curious nature takes over as she returns to the vault to learn more about Riley's deep dark secret. This move by Joy is understandable since it further proves that she cares about Riley to unpack what secret may be bothering her.

While initially hesitant, Deep Dark Secret ultimately tells Joy that Riley's secret is that she is ashamed that she burnt a hole in a rug.

Joy, with a sigh of relief, thinks that it is not a big deal since she thought the secret was the time when Riley peed in the pool.

Feeling a sense of embarrassment, Deep Dark Secret locks himself inside the vault again.

Will Deep Dark Secret Return in a Potential Inside Out 3?

Deep Dark Secret had a short yet memorable role in Inside Out 2 and it is safe to assume that there is a lot to explore about him.

The hidden vault inside Riley's mind could be a potential avenue for storytelling for Inside Out 3 since Joy and the others only discovered one vault.

Other characters who are not yet introduced in the rest of the vaults could play a part in the threequel's possible storyline, with them either being allies or enemies for the reunited emotions in headquarters.

Some of the deleted emotions from Inside Out 2 like Rebellion and Curiosity may even be a vault dweller.

Deep Dark Secret could be the first of many secrets that could emerge from Riley's mind and some may not want to hide or even cause trouble in the future.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

