Ennui, (aka boredom), is an interesting new emotion that Inside Out 2 could've utilized more.

Ennui's inclusion in the Pixar sequel has led many to wonder how the personified emotion will fit in the sequel. The character is voiced by French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos best known for her roles in Blue Is the Warmest Colour, The Last Face, and Passages.

As one of Riley's new emotions, the trailer showed a glimpse of Ennui's dynamic with the rest of the new and old characters and her "couldn't care less" attitude in Inside Out 2.

Ennui’s Inside Out 2 Role Explained

Ennui

Inside Out 2 spent a good chunk of its runtime mainly focused on Anxiety's takeover of headquarters (aka Riley's mind) and Joy and the rest of the core emotions' banishment and eventual journey back to regain control of the young girl.

In the background, there is Ennui, with the emotion busy with her phone to cement herself as the personified manifestation of boredom.

Most of the time, Ennui was just there in headquarters, ignoring her fellow new emotions during Anxiety's full-blown takeover. It is reasonable to assume that she may be one of the forgotten characters in the sequel due to her limited role.

The sequel also revealed that Ennui using her phone has utmost significance because she can control the headquarters' console with an app instead of physically heading over to the console to push the actual buttons.

There was one pivotal moment, though, where she joined Embarrassment and Envy in betraying Anxiety and work together with Joy and the others to remove Riley’s corrupted sense of self and replace it with a new one filled with different core memories.

Why Ennui Is Unnecessary (& How It Could've Improved)

Ennui, Anxiety, Envy, & Embarrassment

Ennui's lack of interest is showcased throughout Inside Out 2's 96-minute runtime, but there is a sense that she is just barely there. In fact, it is safe to say that the sequel can stand alone even without her.

Some would argue that the sequel could've utilized more in the movie's storyline instead of being relegated into a minor role and be deemed as unnecessary by some viewers.

One way that the sequel could've used Ennui better in Inside Out 2 is using her as the new emotion who end up siding with Joy and the others to challenge Anxiety from the start.

Doing this would've allowed Ennui to stand out since the audience can learn more from her and the other new emotions, using her perspective to gain insight about them.

A potential Inside Out 3 offers a chance to redeem the sequel's use of Ennui similar to how the latest movie managed to elevate Fear, Anger, and Disgust by showcasing more of their dynamic with Joy in an unexpected journey in the back of Riley's mind.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

