Disney announced a whole new set of emotions set to make its presence felt in Inside Out 2, paramount of which is the mysterious Ennui.

Pixar's upcoming blockbuster sequel will take audiences back inside the head of Riley, a young girl going through the throws of growing up.

However, this time around, the likes of Joy, Anger, Sadness, and other characters will be introduced to some new, more complicated emotions as Riley begins the vicissitudinous journey through puberty.

Meet Inside Out 2's Ennui Emotion

Pixar

Disney announced that one of the new emotions set to play a major part in Pixar's Inside Out 2 is Ennui.

Ennui joins Embarrassment, Anxiety, and Envy in the range of personified emotions in the head of Riley - the 13-year-old girl at the heart of the animated blockbuster.

The new character debuted as a part of the film's official trailer released in early March, being played by French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Exarchopoulos is best known for her work in 2013's Blue Is the Warmest Colour, but has also appeared in critical hits like The Last Face, and Ira Sachs's 2023 drama Passages.

Adèle Exarchopoulos

As described in the character's official bio for the film, Ennui "couldn’t care less" and is a personification of the "teenage apathy" that comes with the throws of puberty:

"Ennui, who’s voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, couldn’t care less. Bored and lethargic with a well-practiced eye-roll, Ennui adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley’s personality, when she feels like it."

Pixar

For those who do not know, ennui is defined as the feeling of "listlessness and general dissatisfaction resulting from lack of activity or excitement" (via Dictionary.com).

The character perfectly personifies this definition as she's seen splayed across a couch deeply engaged in sheer boredom and disregard for the chaos happening in Riley's emotional headquarters.

How Will the New Emotions Will Play Into Inside Out 2?

Following the tear-jerking journey fans went on with Riley and her emotions in the first Inside Out film, as the young pre-teen was forced to uproot her life in a cross-country move, some may begin to wonder why these new emotions are being introduced in the sequel.

Well, it has a lot to do with the complicated hormonal stew known as puberty.

As seen in the various teases for the film, Inside Out 2 will focus on Riley as she ventures from spunky pre-teen to young adult, and the various emotional complications that come with that.

Introducing the likes of Ennui, Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) will add new layers to Riley that fans have never seen before.

Sure, it might be scary for the likes of Amy Poehler's Joy to lose control of her little girl, as Riley's child-like positive demeanor changes to the anxiety-riddled temperament of being a teen.

But that change is exciting, and that will almost surely be explored in the film, Inside Out's central human character grows up, embracing the new emotions she had banging around in her head along the way.

Inside Out 2 is set to hit theaters on June 14.

