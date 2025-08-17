DC is making a change for James Gunn's next TV show release. After making its theatrical debut with the David Corenswet-led Superman, Gunn's DCU will continue rolling along with the upcoming streaming debut of Peacemaker Season 2. John Cena's R-rated superhero comedy originally debuted in the now-defunct DCEU but is being brought into the brand's new interconnected comic book universe for its next batch of episodes.

A change in continuity is not the only big shake-up coming for the HBO Max series. DC Studios recently confirmed it will also be getting a new release, debuting at a new time compared to what it did previously with Season 1. While it is unclear why this change is being made, there is likely a good reason for moving the show's specific release time.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a listing on Warner Bros.' official site, revealing new episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 will start streaming at 9 p.m. ET on their respective release days.

This is a marked change from Season 1, which would hit HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET. Peacemaker Season 2 will start its eight-episode run on Thursday, August 21, and will air through October 9.

Peacemaker Season 2 follows a fledgling superhero, Christopher Smith (played by John Cena), as he is confronted with the reality that there may be other universes out there, meaning there are other, perhaps better, versions of himself somewhere across the multiverse. The series, created by Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, stars Cena along with Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland.

Why Did Peacemaker Change Its Release?

Warner Bros.

There is likely a very specific reason Peacemaker changed its release time from 3 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.

While not confirmed, this is likely due to how Warner Bros. sees the super-powered series as well as changing norms in the streaming market.

Since Peacemaker Season 1 was released in early 2022, streamers have become more open to primetime streaming releases, rather than putting something out with its typical nightly content refresh. This is to eventize the release of a new streaming title, like one would see with shows on linear TV.

By putting a series out in primetime (when the most people are sitting down to watch something after a long day's work), you open yourself up to more people sitting down and watching a particular show on a set schedule week-to-week.

Warner Bros. has had success doing this, with its HBO titles dropping their latest episodes on streaming as they air. This allows viewers to watch either on the premium cable network or their streamer and get the same watercooler television experience.

Seeing as Peacemaker Season 2 marks the live-action TV debut of James Gunn's new DC universe, one would expect Warner Bros. to have certain expectations for the series. By releasing it episode-to-episode right in prime time, Warner Bros. gives the series the best chance at success.