HBO Max Reveals 18 Biggest 2025 TV Series & Movies Releasing After White Lotus

In the wake of White Lotus Season 3's conclusion, Max debuted a look at the biggest TV shows and movies still to come in 2025.

2025 has already been a banner year for the Max streamer (formerly known as HBO Max). With hits like White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones returning with new seasons and new titles debuting on the service (like the recently released Celtics City), subscribers have had plenty to tune into.

But the streaming giant is only just getting started, with several big-name projects ready to keep audiences entertained throughout the year.

The Biggest HBO Max Movies and TV Shows Coming in 2025

Max (aka HBO Max) is hyping up its upcoming TV show and movie lineup, which will fill out the rest of its 2025 content schedule.

The Warner Bros.-owned streamer debuted an action-packed "Coming Soon to Max" promo following the White Lotus Season 3 finale to keep audiences locked in on the platform after the end of its first major series of the year.

Below is a complete list of every title showcased in the latest round of Max marketing:

Hacks Season 4

Max

Less than a year after fans last heard from the Emmy award-winning series, Hacks returns for its fourth season on Max.

Starting on Thursday, April 10, Hacks will debut new episodes weekly, continuing its comedic adventures between stand-up comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her ghostwriter Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), who has been hired to help keep her career afloat.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4

Max

The Righteous Gemstones is one of the few ongoing series on Max at the time of this writing. The show's fourth season will release new weekly episodes every Sunday through May 4.

Starring the likes of Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, and John Goodman, Righteous Gemstones yet again follows the zany adventures of the Gemstone family and their ultra-problematic megachurch.

Celtics City

Max

Celtics City, a co-production between Ringer Films and HBO Sports Documentaries, recounts the history of the Boston Celtics, one of the most legendary sports franchises.

The series will be nine episodes long when all is said and done. It features candid interviews with Celtics icons like Larry Bird, Bob Cousy, and many more.

The Last of Us Season 2

Max

Max subscribers will be welcomed back into the post-apocalypse with the return of The Last of Us. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed video game adaptation kicks off on Sunday, April 13, on the backs of stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Set to adapt the story of The Last of Us Part II video game, The Last of Us Season 2 follows two survivors, Joel and Ellie, who live in a world dominated by a zombie-manifesting fungal infection and now have to deal with the consequences of their actions from the first season (read more about The Last of Us Season 2).

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2

Max

Conan O'Brien Must Go returns with its second season on Max in May 2025. The series stars comedian and longtime late-night host Conan O'Brien as he takes his off-kilter sense of humor worldwide, hosting his version of travel-focused docuseries.

Season 1 saw O'Brien visit various international locales, from Norway to Thailand. Season 2 will take the lanky funnyman around the globe yet again, with new episodes setting themselves in New Zealand, Austria, and Spain.

Pee-Wee As Himself

Max

Coming from renowned documentarian Matt Wolf, Pee-Wee As Himself is a new documentary series that will be released on Max later this year. The two-part documentary follows the life and career of renowned comedian Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman).

The documentary was first announced in 2021, marking one of the last times Ruebens appeared on camera before his death in 2023.

The Rehearsal Season 2

Max

Nathan Fielder returns with his hilariously off-putting social experiment series, The Rehearsal, on Sunday, April 20. While Season 1 focused on the Canadian comedy star helping ordinary people achieve their goals by setting up elaborate set and actor scenarios, Season 2 is set to go even more bigger.

The Rehersal's sophomore effort will see Fielder, a cast of actors, and seemingly limitless resources take a stab at making the world of commercial flight safer through even more of his elaborate role-playing scenarios.

And Just Like That... Season 3

Max

Continuing the story of Sex and the City, And Just Like That... Season 3 is expected to be released in late June or early July. The hit Sex and the City spin-off follows characters from the original show as they age and enter new points in their life.

As has been the case with the first two seasons, And Just Like That... Season 3 will again star Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, among many other returning Sex and the City favorites.

Mountainhead

Max

Mountainhead is one of Max's big feature-length plays of 2025. The new film from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong stars Steve Carrell, Jason Schwartzman, and Ramy Youssef as a group of wealthy friends who meet up during a devastating crisis.

Mountainhead marks Armstong's first collaboration with Warner Bros. and HBO since Succession ended in 2023. No release information for the film has been made public as of yet.

Max

100 Foot Wave returns for its third season on Max later this year. The hit documentary series follows big-wave surfers attempting to go where the sport never has before and take on waves never thought to be ridable.

Season 3's specific release date has not been announced, but it is expected to debut on the service sometime this spring.

Task

Max

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo trades in his costume for Kevlar in the new HBO crime drama Task. The gritty mini-series tells the story of an FBI task force led by Ruffalo's Tom looking into a string of drug-related home robberies and uncovering a whole lot more than they bargained for.

Task is the latest project from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, starring Ruffalo alongside A-listers Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, and Thuso Mbedu.

The Gilded Age Season 3

Max

After earning rave reviews for its first two seasons on the platform, The Gilded Age is set to make its triumphant return later this year with Season 3. Starring The White Lotus' very own Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age transports audiences back in time for a late 19th-century epic.

The series follows Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, a young New Yorker in the early 1880s who is drawn into a conflict of old-money New York City families right at the precipice of a massive change in the city.

The Chair Company

Max

Former Saturday Night Live alum and the creator of Netflix's off-kilter sketch comedy series Tim Robinson brings his comedic talents to HBO Max later this year with The Chair Company.

Details on the series are still being kept under wraps. Still, fans know that it will star Robinson, who accidentally falls into a massive corporate conspiracy after investigating a mishap at work.

Untitled Rachel Sennott Project

Max

One of the fast-rising stars in Hollywood right now is the hilarious Rachel Sennot. After making a name for herself on projects like Shiva Baby, Bottoms, and last year's Saturday Night (read more about the Saturday Night cast here), Sennot is ready to put her stamp on Max with a new comedy series created by and starring the 29-year-old actress.

As of now, the new series is simply known as Untitled Rachel Sennot Project. It will follow a group of friends reuniting after years apart and the complicated relationships that arise from that time away.

Duster

Max

The new crime drama Duster will debut on Max on May 15. Created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, Duster is set in the 1970s in the American Southwest as the FBI collaborates with a skilled getaway driver to hopefully bring down a massive criminal cabal.

The new series stars Lost actor Josh Holloway as the show's central driver, Jim, alongside other big names like Rachel Hilson and Keith David.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Max

Described as an "in-depth, honest and musically expressive portrait of this complex talent," Billy Joel: And So It Goes is a two-part documentary event coming to Max, following the beloved musician from his early beginnings to where he is now.

No release specifics for the two-part documentary have been made available, but it has been revealed that And So It Goes will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in early June. This likely means a Max debut will come sometime after that.

It: Welcome to Derry

Max

The world of Stephen King's It franchise expands with the new It: Welcome to Derry. The new horror-tinged spin-off series comes from the minds of Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, who also worked on the two It films from Warner Bros.

The series stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, and Bill Skarsgård, who will reprise his It role as the terrifying Pennywise the Clown. Welcome to Derry serves as a prequel to the It movies, following the events of Pennywise's first series of killings in the 1960s.

Peacemaker Season 2

Max

John Cena and the Peacemaker crew are set to offer fans a super-powered summer on Max as Peacemaker Season 2 arrives on the service starting on August 21.

Season 2 will leap from DC's DCEU to James Gunn's newly minted DCU, planting its flag as the first live-action series from Gunn's new efforts under the blue brand. The series, yet again, follows down-on-his-luck superhero Christopher Smith/Peacemaker as he is recruited by the mysterious ARGUS.

Watch the full "Coming Soon to Max" trailer here: