The Last of Us Season 2's Richest 6 Actors, Ranked by Net Worth

HBO's The Last of Us has attracted some high-paid actors from around Hollywood to its cast for Season 2.

The popular drama series is based on an equally popular game of the same name from Naughty Dog.

Following the phenomenal success of Season 1 (which earned awards and high viewership numbers), The Last of Us has formed an even more formidable cast for its second season, and several actors on board are making bank in Hollywood (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

The Last of Us Season 2's Richest Actors Revealed

Pedro Pascal - $10 Million

HBO

One of the highest-paid cast members of The Last of Us is, unsurprisingly, Pedro Pascal.

Playing Joel Miller in the show, Pascal receives top billing as one of the series' leads. Joel played a large part in Season 1 of The Last of Us, but his role has been dramatically shortened following the events of Season 2, Episode 2 (read about what happened to him here).

Pascal's net worth of $10 million comes as a result of several high-profile jobs the actor has worked over the years, including on projects like Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian, Gladiator II, and the upcoming Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Catherine O'Hara - $10 Million

HBO

Another bankable player on The Last of Us cast is Catherine O'Hara, who joined Season 2 as an original character to the show, Gail.

Gail was established as Jackson's resident therapist and the wife of Eugene in Season 2 Episode 1, but it's unclear how large of a role she'll play in the remaining episodes.

Early on in her career, O'Hara made her name on projects like Beetlejuice and Home Alone. More recently, she's added to her value by starred in Argylle, Apple TV+'s The Studio, and her Emmy-winning role in Schitt's Creek.

Rutina Wesley - $4 Million

HBO

Rutina Wesley is best known for her series regular roles in high-profile TV shows like True Blood, Queen Sugar, and now The Last of Us.

In the HBO series, she stars as Maria, an ex-lawyer and councilmember in the Jackson community, and the wife of Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

Isabela Merced - $3 Million

HBO

Isabela Merced is another of the new cast members joining The Last of Us for Season 2, playing Ellie's new love interest, Dina.

Merced is one of the youngest actors on The Last of Us Season 2, but is also one of the highest-paid, thanks to her roles in blockbusters like Transformers: The Last Knight, Madame Web, and Alien: Romulus. She also has a role in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film.

Kaitlyn Dever - $3 Million

HBO

One of the most anticipated new castings in The Last of Us Season 2 was for Abby Anderson, with the role ultimately going to Kaitlyn Dever (who had once been considered for the role of Ellie).

Abby's character underwent some changes for the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2, but Dever's performance as Abby has managed to make an impact in the episodes so far.

Dever most recently headlined Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar, which adds to her illustrious career that includes Booksmart, Dopesick, Unbelievable, and No One Will Save You.

Bella Ramsey - $2 Million

HBO

Bella Ramsey is another of the youngest cast members on The Last of Us, but in the role of Ellie, they also receive top billing, which has undoubtedly contributed to their $2 million net worth.

Ellie and Joel shared the screen as dual protagonists in Season 1 of The Last of Us, but in Season 2, much of the story weight lands on Ellie's shoulders as she carries out her solo arc from the video game.

Adding to Ramsey's value from The Last of Us are their performances in Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

New episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 are released on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Max.