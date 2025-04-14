The Last of Us: Who Is Eugene? Therapist's Husband & Joel Connection Explained

The Last of Us Part 2 character Eugene plays a much more important role in The Last of Us Season 2 than in the game.

Season 2 of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series is tackling Naughty Dog's second The Last of Us game in a similar manner to the first and is introducing original characters and expanding on other underutilized ones from the game.

Fans have been wondering which characters might get the "Bill and Frank" treatment in The Last of Us Season 2, and the series has alluded to an expanded role for Eugene in the coming episodes.

Who is Eugene in The Last of Us Season 2?

Naughty Dog

Eugene is a character who is only mentioned by name in The Last of Us Part 2. He was a patrolling member of Jackson's community, who often went on runs with Ellie's new girlfriend Dina, and formed a close friendship with her.

He was also known as an ex-Firefly who served alongside Joel's brother, Tommy. The game establishes that Eugene was responsible for a secret cannabis farm in an abandoned library in Jackson and that he died at age 73, but beyond this, he was only ever alluded to by name and in pictures.

It was announced before The Last of Us Season 2's airing that Eugene would be a part of the new season, with The Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano playing the previously unseen character in the show.

In Season 2, Episode 1 of The Last of Us it's revealed that Eugene was married to Jackson's resident therapist Gail (a new character invented for the show, played by Catherine O'Hara).

HBO

It's also revealed that Eugene is dead in the present timeline of The Last of Us, which Gail reveals during a therapy session with Joel, where she explains it's her "first birthday without [her] husband:"

"I woke up this morning feeling sad. It’s my first birthday without my husband in 41 years."

This hints that the extent of Pantoliano's role will be revealed via flashbacks. However, Gail does drop one more clue about Eugene's fate as she blames Joel for his demise:

"I’m scared to say it, which is why I have to. You shot and killed my husband. You killed Eugene, and I resent you for it."

Did Joel Actually Kill Eugene in The Last of Us?

HBO

Joel doesn't own up to killing Eugene in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1, although Pascal's performance does indicate Joel knows what Gail is talking about. This means an explanation for the character's death will likely be revealed in further episodes via flashbacks.

The only thing that Gail reveals about Joel's involvement in Eugene's death in the episode is that he "had no choice" and that "how [he] did it" is unforgivable:

"Yes, I know you had no choice. I know that. I know I should forgive you. But I’ve tried and I can’t because of how you did it."

In The Last of Us Part 2, Eugene is said to have died at an old age from a stroke, with no indication of Joel having been involved. However, for the series adaptation, it seems the writers may change this event from The Last of Us Part 2 and create a new story for Joel with Eugene.

One moment from the trailer seemingly shows Joel lining up to shoot Eugene while he isn't looking, but it's unclear the context around this and whether this is how things really go down between them in the series.

Some theories suggest that Eugene, as an ex-Firefly, may have known something about the events at the Salt Lake City hospital (another controversial event in The Last of Us story) and that the threat of this secret getting out could have been the reason Joel eliminated him, but audiences will have to wait for the rest of Season 2 to find out.

The Last of Us Season 2 streams new episodes weekly on Sundays on Max.