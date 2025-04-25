The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Trailer Reveals Aftermath Of [SPOILERS] Tragic Death

The preview trailer for The Last of Us Season 2's third episode hints at the fallout from the explosive and tragic second episode. Releasing on Sunday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, The Last of Us S2 Episode 3 will cover the aftermath of [SPOILERS] death and its ramifications on Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and Dina (Isabela Merced).

Season 2 of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama has picked up with Joel and Ellie's story five years after the Season 1 finale. After Episode 1 showed the characters settling in Jackson, Wyoming, and a rift between the pseudo-father-daughter duo, the events of Episode 2 truly tore them (and the town) apart.

As HBO's The Last of Us continues to follow the trajectory of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2, the third episode should take Ellie in an interesting direction.

The Last of Us S2 Episode 3 Trailer Hints at Pivotal Ellie Scenes

HBO

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2, and The Last of Us: Part 2.

The short teaser for the new The Last of Us chapter (along with some newly released images from Episode 3) gives audiences an idea of the journey to come for Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

It seems a fair amount of the episode will be dedicated to exploring the character's grief after the traumatic death of Joel (Pedro Pascal). The teaser begins with Ellie in the hospital, hooked up to a machine that is mending her broken ribs. Upon waking up, Ellie immediately screams, remembering the horrors of the recent days.

HBO

Tommy (Gabriel Luna) is also shown weeping for his dead brother, as he sits beside Joel's sheeted corpse, in a room of the other casualties from the infected's attack on Jackson.

A moment that is recreated identically from The Last of Us Part 2 is Ellie cradling Joel's jacket, which she does in the game after visiting Joel's house to pick up a few of his belongings.

HBO

The teaser establishes that there will be a short time jump at some point in Episode 3. Ellie is seen kneeling in front of Joel's grave, which is completely free of snow, whereas the prior episode was set in the heart of winter.

HBO

From there, Dina (Isabela Merced) who was with Joel during his death and was held captive (but knocked out) by Abby and her group of Fireflies, tells Ellie she knows the names of the people who killed Joel and where to find them. She shows Ellie a sketch of the insignia she remembers: a patch with a wolf and the letters "WLF."

HBO

Ellie wants the name of "the girl with the braid," which Dina tells her is "Abby," (played by Kaitlyn Dever). This pushes Ellie into a vengeance-fuelled training regime, where she's seen taking out her rage on a punching bag.

Also included in the teaser are quick shots of the enemies in Ellie's sight. The armed forces of the WLF are shown walking with rifles and tanks down a leafy street, proving that they have numbers and firepower.

HBO

If the series follows The Last of Us Part 2, this episode will start Ellie's journey to Seattle, where she intends to fulfil her vow to kill Abby.

The teaser for Episode 3 can be watched in full below:

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3 will air on Max and HBO on Sunday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.