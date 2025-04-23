The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3: New Photos Reveal the Aftermath of Joel's [Spoilers]

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 left things on a devastating note, and newly released images from Episode 3 of the HBO series hint at the aftermath of this shocking event.

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II video game has been brought to life faithfully in the post-apocalyptic series so far, but its complex timeline still leaves some questions as to how HBO's The Last of Us plans to handle the story across Seasons 2 and 3.

Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to span seven episodes, and the third will seemingly be dedicated to grieving a beloved character.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Photos Include Ellie, Dina, Tommy & More

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 and The Last of Us: Part 2.

Season 2 Episode 3 of The Last of Us has yet to reveal its official title, but HBO has released new promotional images for the episode (along with a teaser trailer), which confirm a sombre chapter to come.

The most recent episode of The Last of Us came with the shocking event of Joel's (Pedro Pascal) death at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), which took place right in front of Ellie (Joel's adoptive daughter played by Bella Ramsey).

One person who was not present during the murder was Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who is shown in the new Season 3 images in a room full of sheeted bodies - presumably casualties from the attack on Jackson.

The end of the most recent episode also saw Jesse, Ellie, and Dina transporting Joel's body back to Jackson, so it's likely one of these corpses is his.

HBO

Further images from Episode 3 confirm that the series will include a small time jump. Ellie is seen kneeling in front of Joel's grave in a warm field, which is a distinct change from the first two episodes of the season that saw Jackson coated in snow.

HBO

The determination on Ellie's face suggests that despite time passing, she hasn't forgotten her vow to kill Abby for what she did to Joel.

HBO

Further images show Ellie returning to Joel's house to deal with his belongings. During her search, she comes across one of Joel's guns, which is another reminder of the violent journey she's about to embark on.

Naughty Dog's game also allows players to search Joel's house and find the same item.

HBO

Ellie and Dina share a scene in one of the new Episode 3 images, which also seems to occur inside Joel's house. A similar scene takes place between Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) in The Last of Us Part 2, where they reaffirm their commitment to avenging Joel and plan out their journey.

HBO

Dina is also the focus of another Episode 3 image, where she is shown at the stables in Jackson.

If the show follows the game, this is likely the scene where Ellie and Dina leave Jackson to pursue Tommy to Seattle, as Dina is wearing the same rainbow-printed jacket she's been shown wearing in the Seattle scenes later in the season.

HBO

However, Tommy is also shown in one of the new images at the stables, and the image could be the reverse of the scene with Dina above.

In The Last of Us Part 2, Tommy is dissuaded from going to Seattle by his wife, Maria, who states that it is too dangerous (so he departs in the middle of the night on his own). Whether or not the show will stick to this format or choose to keep Tommy at home in Jackson, remains to be seen.

HBO

Another scene hinted at in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 images is a gathering, which the members of Jackson's council preside over.

It's unclear what this meeting is about. Possibly it's a discussion about the aftermath of the Infected's attack on the town, or it could relate to Joel's death and what the town plans to do in retaliation (if anything).

HBO

As was established in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1, Maria and Tommy are two members of Jackson's council, and they are shown presiding over the proceedings in the new photos.

HBO

Interestingly, Jesse (Young Mazino) also appears to be a part of the council in the new photos.

Throughout the new season of The Last of Us, it's been reiterated that Jesse is a rising leader among the Jackson community. Ellie even commented in Episode 2 that he'll be "in charge of Jackson one day." Potentially, that day has already come.

HBO

Episode 3 of The Last of Us Season 2 looks to be one filled with grief as the characters deal with the aftermath of Joel's death and the town's attack from the infected.

It appears it will also be an integral episode for Ellie, and if the series follows the game, it should see her decide to take action against Abby and leave Jackson to track her down in Seattle.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us Season 2 will air on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT