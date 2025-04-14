Here's What Happens to Dina In Last of Us Season 2 If the Show Follows the Game

The Last of Us Season 2 introduced TV audiences to a new character from the game the HBO series is based on, Dina, leaving some to wonder what will happen to her.

Played by Isabela Merced (who is set to play Hawkgirl in Superman later this year), Dina is a newcomer to Season 2 of the hit show. Like Bella Ramsey's Ellie, she is a fellow survivor living in the Jackson, Wyoming settlement, having grown up in the apocalypse.

When the show picks up with Season 2, Ellie and Dina are incredibly close. The pair have become best friends and even begin to harbor romantic feelings for each other as time goes on.

Meet The Last of Us Season 2's Dina

Fans have fallen head over heels for Isabela Merced's new-to-Season-2 The Last of Us character, Dina; however, given the brutal nature of the zombie-filled drama, nerves are beginning to emerge about her ultimate fate in the series.

With the likes of Sam and Henry, Sarah, Riley, and Tess all meeting their emotional and untimely demise in Season 1, The Last of Us franchise has shown no one is safe, no matter how close its central characters of Joel and Ellie or the audience are to them.

This past precedent, of course, sparked conversation surrounding Merced's teenage survivor, with fans who have not played the Last of Us games worried about what could happen to her.

Through Season 2's first episode, Dina has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, oozing with a magnetic charisma that made her instantly endearing to new audiences.

She was seen in the series premiere taking out infected with Ellie, bonding with Pedro Pascal's Joel, and even sparking a few romances (both new and old) for fans to pour over.

However, her connection to Ellie (seen especially at the end of the episode, as the pair of young women embraced in a kiss) has some thinking she could serve as the narrative catalyst for the blood-fuelled revenge tour that has been teased in Season 2.

Does Dina Die In The Last of Us 2? What to Expect from Dina In Season 2 & 3

Throughout The Last of Us Season 2's lengthy marketing campaign, much has been made about Ellie's quest to seek retribution against a group of survivors (led by Kaitlyn Dever's Abby) who wronged her.

While it is unclear what this rogue group did to send Ellie spiraling in the way she has, it is apparent that it was drastic enough for her to want their heads on pikes.

Much like the pre-release marketing for The Last of Us Part II video game, one of the prevailing theories surrounding Ellie's newfound anger is that they may kill Dina shortly after the pair begin their romantic relationship proper.

Well, those who have played the games the TV series is based on know that Dina makes it through the events of Part II relatively unscathed. Instead, Ellie's adopted father figure, Joel, meets his end at the hands of Abby and her friends.

After Joel's death, Dina accompanies Ellie on her journey to Seattle, Washington, in hopes of getting revenge on Joel's killers.

There, the pair's romance solidifies, and they hole up in an abandoned movie theater in the Emerald City's flooded downtown core.

In Seattle, it is revealed that Ellie and Dina are not alone either. Dina is now pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Jesse's unborn child. This complicates things, as Ellie must keep Dina and the baby she is carrying sage.

After several days in Seattle and Ellie offing a few members of Abby's crew, Abby herself appears to confront Ellie face-to-face, taking Dina hostage and forcing Ellie to call off her blood feud (at least for now).

The Last of Us Part II then picks up several months later, as Dina and Ellie are living relatively happily together in a farmhouse outside the Jackson settlement seen in the TV series.

Dina has had her baby named JJ, and she and Ellie are now co-parenting the young infant.

Dina is happy that Ellie's revenge tour is over, and they can get on with their lives; however, something lingers for Ellie, knowing that Joel's killer is still out there. Then, after word of someone with Abby's description comes up in conversation with Ellie's uncle, Tommy, she decides to set off once more to take her out once and for all.

Knowing the grave consequences that could come with Ellie leaving, Dina begs that she stay. Dina pleads to Ellie, telling her that if she leaves she is picking Abby over her new family.

Despite this, Ellie goes, which is the last fans see of Dina in the games. After Ellie's brutal climatic fight with Abby on the Santa Barbara coast, she returns home to find nothing. Ellie has lost everything in her pursuit of violence, including Dina, who is assumed to be living on her own in the Jackson settlement.

