Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Found The MCU’s Baby Groot Replacement

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios has a character in mind to replace the MCU's Baby Groot. After first appearing at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, Baby Groot became an instant fan favorite, starring in multiple projects under James Gunn and Kirsten Lepore. Looking forward, with Groot's future unknown, Marvel seems to have found the next character to take on a similar role.

A new rumor teased Marvel Studios' plans to introduce Jeff the Land Shark into the MCU. Originally introduced in the first string of characters for Marvel Rivals, Jeff the Land Shark became an instant fan favorite due to his adorable nature and impressive sea-based powers. Following his run in the new hit video game, the sharp-toothed fish may have an even bigger role in other media.

In a report from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, a fan asked if Marvel had plans to introduce more obscure characters in live-action or animation, specifically pointing out characters from Marvel Rivals. Perez responded that Marvel "[wants] to use Jeff to replace Baby Groot," which would make him the "kid-commmercial-friendly character of the MCU."

While Jeff the Land Shark is best known for his time in Marvel Rivals, he also recently started appearing in Spidey and his Amazing Friends on Disney+ and Disney Jr. in July 2025. Unfortunately, the report did not give any details on how Jeff would be introduced into the greater MCU or when it might happen.

Where Could Jeff the Land Shark Appear in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

With rumors about Jeff the Land Shark possibly joining the MCU, the real question is where, when, and how that might happen in Marvel Studios' future. Following Baby Groot's impressive run in the MCU (including his own solo series, I Am Groot), many wonder if Jeff will get that same treatment.

The easiest way to make this happen would be through animation, as Jeff could be featured either in his own set of new shorts or a longer animated series centered on him. Considering the excellent reviews Jon Bailey received for his voice performance in Marvel Rivals, Marvel could even look at bringing him back to take on the MCU's version of the hero.

Additionally, the MCU is diving hard into the multiverse through the Multiverse Saga, especially with the next two Avengers movies. Either film could introduce Jeff in a smaller capacity as Marvel works out how to give him an even bigger role later.

For now, fans continue to wait for news on what exactly will happen with Jeff the Land Shark and what kind of impact he will have on the greater MCU timeline.