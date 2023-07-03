Marvel Just Grew Its Exclusive Club of Actors Who Play 3 MCU Characters

Marvel Studios' exclusive list of actors who play three MCU characters just added a new name to its roster.

Although the MCU has enlisted the best of the best in Hollywood to play some of the biggest superheroes from the red brand, a select few Marvel veterans have taken on more responsibilities than playing only one role.

Over a dozen actors have credits in multiple MCU projects and/or TV series from across the greater Marvel Universe, but an even more special group has taken that concept to a new level.

Marvel Actors Who Have Played Three Roles

Tony Curran

Tony Curran became the sixth actor in Marvel history to portray three different live-action characters with his casting in Secret Invasion as Derrik, Sonya Falsworth's superior, in Episode 1.

He also portrayed King Bor, Thor's grandfather, in the opening scene of 2013's Thor: The Dark World while later playing a terrorist named Finn Cooley in Season 2 of the Daredevil series on Netflix.

The other five actors who hold this honor are listed below:

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi

Along with directing the MCU's last two Thor movies, Taika Waititi embodied three different characters in the franchise, with the most prominent being the comedic pile of rocks, Korg, in multiple movies.

He also provided his face for one of Hajo's three heads in Thor: Ragnarok along with the Kronan God, Ninny of the Nonny, who was seen in Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder.

James Gunn

James Gunn

Along with directing all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, James Gunn had three minor cameo roles across the entire Guardians franchise.

On the movie side, he played a Maskless Sakaaran killed by Yondu Udonta in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy before taking on the role of Lambshank, one of the High Evolutionary's experiments in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

He also played a voiceover role on Disney+, providing the vocals for Groot's wristwatch in the animated I Am Groot set of shorts.

Joe Russo

Joe Russo

While he's best known as part of the Russo brothers duo that directed four of the MCU's best-reviewed films, Joe Russo had three separate cameo roles in three of his movies credited as Gozie Agbo.

Russo debuted as Nick Fury's doctor, Dr. Fine, for a quick scene in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier before he played the dead Dr. Theo Broussard in security footage used in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

He also played the MCU's first-ever openly gay character, Bobby, during the group survivors' meeting hosted by Steve Rogers in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Miles Mussenden

Miles Mussenden

Only appearing across the MCU and other projects as a minor star, Miles Mussenden joins the list of triple-starring MCU actors.

His park ranger in Spider-Man: Homecoming provided some laughs as Zendaya's MJ discussed the Washington Monument, and Mussenden also played a prison guard during Season 1, Episode 4 of Luke Cage.

His biggest Marvel role came as Otis Johnson, whose son, Tyler, was the co-leading character in the Cloak & Dagger series from Freeform.

Stan Lee

Stan Lee

While the rest of this list is known for having three appearances in the MCU on their list, it's likely that nobody will ever touch the late Stan Lee's record of appearances in the MCU's first 22 consecutive movies.

Starting off as Hugh Heffner in 2008's Iron Man and ending with Lee driving by the Camp Lehigh military base in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and shouting "make love, not war," the Marvel icon had no shortage of memorable MCU roles.

Some of his most memorable cameos come with roles like Larry King (Iron Man 2), the Watchers' informant (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and a security guard (Captain America: The Winter Soldier).