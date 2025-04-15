Last of Us Season 2 Character Ages: Here's How Old Dina, Ellie, Abby & Others Are

While The Last of Us Season 2 focuses on many of the same characters from Season 1, some time has passed, meaning (like the characters themselves) their ages have changed.

Season 2 of HBO's critically acclaimed adaptation of PlayStation's video game franchise of the same name picks up its post-apocalyp[tic story five years after the events of Season 1.

In the new episodes, life for the show's main characters, Joel and Ellie, seems to be going pretty well (or as well as it can be at the end of the world); however, things go awry quickly as the consequences of last season come to rear their ugly head.

Ages of Every Main Character & Actor in The Last of Us Season 2

Pedro Pascal - Joel

HBO

Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller was believed to be in his mid-to-late fifties in Season 1 of the hit HBO drama, meaning that by the time Season 2 rolls around, the aging survivor is roughly 61. He is seen in the series as one of its older characters, acting as an adopted father to Bella Ramsey's Ellie.

This is several years older than Pascal himself, who is 50 years old in real life, with some greying added to his hair and beard to make him look even older.

Bella Ramsey - Ellie

HBO

Bella Ramsey once again brings to life the teenage Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2. While the character was seen as a young pre-teen in the first season, she is now 19, living with Joel in Jackson, Wyoming, and dealing with the fallout of the show's dramatic Season 1 finale (read about why Ellie is mad at Joel here).

Ramsey was aged down to play Ellie in Season 1 but is now much closer in age to her on-screen counterpart, being just 21 years old in 2025.

Kaitlyn Dever - Abby

HBO

Kaitlyn Dever's Abby is new to the series in Season 2, arriving as a survivor of Joel's Season 1 attack hellbent on getting revenge.

The Last of Us Season 2 has not yet confirmed the age of Abby. In the Last of Us Part II video game, she was confirmed to be in her early 20s, around the same age as Ellie (with whom she will be diametrically opposed for much of Season 2's story). In real life, Dever is 28 years old, being celebrating her birthday on

Isabela Merced - Dina

HBO

Introduced to the Last of Us canon as one of Ellie's peers who becomes something so much more (thanks to moments like the now-iconic New Year's Eve dance kiss seen in Episode 1) is Isabela Merced's Dina.

Dina is another teenage survivor living in the Jackson settlement alongside Ellie, Joel, and many others. Dina's age has never been confirmed in the show or game but is assumed to be somewhere between 20 and 23, making her slightly older than Ellie. As for Merced, she is 23.

Young Mazino - Jesse

HBO

Another new addition to Season 2 is Young Mazino as Jesse. Jesse is Dina's ex and a fellow Jackson resident who gets roped into Ellie's Pacific Northwest-bound quest for revenge.

He is assumed to be in his early 20s; however, Mazino is significantly older than that. Mazino is 33 years old, making him one of the older members of the show's young cast.

Gabriel Luna - Tommy

HBO

Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna) is Joel's younger brother. Following their cross-country trek in Season 1, Tommy welcomed Joel and his adopted daughter Ellie into his Jackson settlement.

No age has been expressly given for Tommy in the series, but he was rumored to be in his 50s in the show's first season, meaning he would be in his mid-50s now. Luna is 42, making him some years younger than his HBO character.

Rutina Wesley - Maria

HBO

Like her on-screen husband, Tommy, Rutina Wesley's Maria is assumed to be somewhere in her 50s in the hit HBO and Max series, but that has not been confirmed. These assumptions only come from the fact that she looks to be a similar age to Gabriel Luna's Last of Us character.

Wesley is also around that age, being 56 years old in real life.