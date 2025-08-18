Butterfly TV Show's Caddis Is Steeped In Spy Secrecy

Amazon Prime Video's Butterfly highlighted a new, dangerous, and covert organization known as Caddis, which played an important role in the father-daughter relationship of Daniel Dae Kim's David Jung and Reina Hardesty's Rebecca Jung. The latest six-episode action thriller follows the story of a former spy named David who is trying his best to reunite with his daughter, Rebecca, after she joined Caddis to become one of its top agents.

While the father-daughter dynamic is at the center of Butterfly's story, Caddis looms large in the background as the organization responsible for the chaos and mayhem as David goes on the run in the beautiful country of Korea.

Based on the Boom! Studios' graphic novel series by Arash Amel, Butterfly has an incredible cast led by Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Louis Landau, Piper Perabo, Kim Tae-hee, Park Hae-soo, and Kim Ji-hoon. All six episodes of Butterfly premiered on Prime Video on August 13, 2025.

What Is Caddis In Butterfly TV Show

Amazon Prime Video

Butterfly Episode 1 didn't waste time establishing Caddis as a powerful global organization that employs highly skilled operatives to neutralize threats (similar to how SHIELD operated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Based on the organization's first appearance in the series, Caddis was not something to be taken lightly, considering its vast amount of resources, unlimited number of personnel, and endless connections around the globe. However, Caddis was not the ideal private intelligence organization that fans thought it would be because it hid a sinister secret.

Juno Lund (Piper Perabo) is the leader of Caddis in Butterfly⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, but she is not a saint. She is a cold-blooded killer who employs operatives to do her dirty work, and her sinister influence grew like a virus within Caddis. One of her top agents is Rebecca Jung, with Juno describing her as the "most valuable asset in the organization."

Butterfly Episode 1 showed a glimpse of how evil Caddis is, confirming that the organization is providing classified information to Russian intelligence about the troop movements of the United States' allied countries. It was also revealed that Caddis was selling intel to Russians about Ukrainian targets and their military capabilities.

Juno also divulged to her underlings what Rebecca (as part of Caddis) did in the past, such as killing the Sudanese finance minister and his entire security detail and discreetly bringing down a Venezuelan military aircraft.

Still, Caddis was viewed as a reputable organization on the outside, trusted by governments worldwide. This was as such because the organization used middlemen within the government and their highly trained agents to do its dirty work and cover its tracks.

Butterfly also established Caddis as a force to be reckoned with, with Juno using her influence to use the organization's connections to do her bidding, such as hiring assassins as a second option if things went haywire in any situation.

Caddis Didn't Really Start Evil & It's All Because of David Jung

Amazon Prime Video

Butterfly Episode 1 confirmed that Juno was not the original founder of Caddis. Instead, David Jung established it from the start, and it was not really a sinister organization to begin with. However, a mission led by David went wrong in the past, leading to Caddis' turn to the dark side.

Episode 2 implied that Caddis was simply a private intelligence organization hired by governments worldwide to execute dangerous missions outside of some of these countries' jurisdictions. These agents were tasked to eliminate menacing and vicious threats by any means necessary, such as David Jung's target, Hugo Maldonado from the Philippines. Unfortunately, David and his team were sent into a trap, leaving all but David dead.

Realizing that his and Rebecca's lives were in danger, David was forced to fake his own death, leaving Juno (his business partner) to take over and use Caddis as a way to push her sinister agendas. Episode 3 later revealed that Juno set David up and orchestrated the trap that sent him and his team to their deaths.

David had solid intentions of establishing Caddis as a force of good, but Juno changed its trajectory to become more sinister due to her personal pursuit of power, greed, and interest in achieving the top of the intelligence hierarchy.

Read more about Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty's exclusive interview with The Direct about David and Rebecca's complex father-daughter dynamic in Butterfly.