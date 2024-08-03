How Batman: Caped Crusader Ending Sets Up Joker For Season 2

Batman: Caped Crusader's ending teased a terrifying and darker version of Joker.

Developed by Bruce Timm, the new 10-episode DC series from Amazon Prime Video features a fresh take on Batman as he tries to unearth corruption in Gotham while battling a new wave of villains.

Season 1 introduced many notable Batman villains, such as a female version of Penguin, a more calculated take on Harley Quinn, and an unhinged Harvey Dent-turned-Two-Face.

Joker's Appearance in Batman Caped Crusader Explained

Joker's victim

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader.

Batman: Caped Crusader's Season 1 ended with several hints for what to expect in a potential Season 2, such as Batman targeting Gotham crime boss Rupert Thorne, the ramifications of Harvey Dent's death, and introducing the Dark Knight's arch-nemesis.

The epilogue introduced a bold take on Joker, a version of the Clown Prince of Crime, who is more focused and appears to be scientifically inclined.

The series' final moments showed a small remote cabin where a slew of victims, who appeared to have been experimented on with laughing gas, are shown.

The camera then shows Joker popping out of the shadows, with a sinister look in his eyes before saying, "Perfect."

Joker

Predicting Joker's Role in Batman Caped Crusader Season 2

Batman

Joker's appearance in the final moments of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 suggests that he will have a larger role and a looming clash with the Dark Knight in Season 2.

This new take on Joker is different from Mark Hamill's zany yet scary version of the character from Batman: The Animated Series, which is a welcome sight since it allows Caped Crusader to stand out.

The show's version of Joker appears to be more of a serial killer hellbent on terrorizing Gotham.

Joker's victim

It remains to be seen if he is murdering innocent people to catch Batman's attention or if he simply loves killing.

Either way, this is a ruthless Joker and what makes him even more dangerous is the fact that he already perfected his laughing gas.

This Joker also complements Batman: Caped Crusader's twisted version of Harley Quinn.

In the series, Harleen is keeping rich and corrupt men as prisoners to pay for their misdeeds and this is her way of justice.

If this new Joker has the same modus operandi as Harley (where he kills corrupt figures in Gotham as his twisted form of justice), then the pair will clearly get along and it spells bad news for Batman.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.

