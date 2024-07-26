The Boys is entering its final season on Amazon Prime Video, and the odds of main characters dying, including Tomer Capone's Frenchie, are at an all-time high.

In the finale of Season 4, Frenchie and Kimiko finally share a kiss, but their moment of romance is cut short when they are ambushed.

While Kimiko is held back by Sam (from Gen V), Cate brainwashes Frenchie and leads him away into their military vehicle.

As Kimiko is captured, tearing the two apart, she desperately calls out "No," her first spoken word in the series. This heartbreaking development to end the latest season sets up a new dark path for Frenchie headed into Season 5.

Frenchie's Fate in The Boys Comics

The Boys

While The Boys comic books are vastly different from the TV series they're based on, it's important to see how Frenchie dies on paper before it (possibly) happens on screen.

In The Boys comics, Frenchie meets his tragic end when Billy Butcher turns against his loyal teammates in his ultimate quest for vengeance.

Despite his deep understanding of Butcher's dark nature, which had been previously foreshadowed in early comics, Frenchie remained committed to their cause.

In the end, Frenchie dies alongside the Female (Kimiko) in an explosion set by Butcher, who planted explosives in their base to eliminate anyone who might oppose his final plan.

This moment highlights the brutal and cold reality of Butcher's character, and Frenchie's acceptance of this fate adds a profound layer of tragedy to his demise.

Season 4 of The Boys sets up a similar brutality of Butcher's, which is expected to be fully unleashed during the final eight episodes.

[ Here's Why Butcher Kills Neuman In The Boys Season 4 Finale ]

Will Frenchie Die in The Boys Season 5?

The Boys

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke knows how to instantly snuff out fans' hope.

While audiences wanted to believe that Kimiko and Frenchie could run away together and be happy, that's not the nature of this mature comic book series.

Frenchie, who dealt with tremendous guilt during Season 4 for his past murders as a hired gun, is one of the saddest characters the show could've selected to now be brainwashed to work for the government-controlling supes.

It's fair to assume that Frenchie will begin Season 5 still on the side of the new super regime, hoping that some of The Boys, maybe Kimiko, will save him.

However, a darker direction, similar to the comics, would be Butcher killing the brain-washed Frenchie as nothing will stand between him and eliminating Homelander, not even his friends.

Like most of the cast and characters, Frenchie is in grave danger of dying in The Boys' final season. Will it come at Butcher's hands? That detail remains to be seen.

The Boys Season 5 is projected to be released sometime in 2026, and Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about The Boys on The Direct:

The Boys: Does A-Train Die? Character's Fate Revealed In Comics

Here's When The Boys Season 5's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

What Is Pashmina In The Boys? Hughie's Line Meaning Explained