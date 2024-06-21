Before an official reveal, fans can already piece together why Frenchi killed Colin's family in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 introduced a new love interest for Frenchie (Tomer Capone): Colin (Elliot Knight), introduced as a worker at the Starlight House.

However, by the end of Episode 4, their romantic relationship appears over after Colin learns the truth about Frenchie being the one who killed his family.

Viewers of The Boys know that many of Frenchie's past attacks and murders have not been independent choices, with the character often being used as a gun for hire.

Why Did Frenchie Kill Colin's Family?

The Boys

In Episode 4 of The Boys Season 4, Colin learns the truth about Frenchie being his family's killer. While the exact motive remains unconfirmed, there are several hints suggesting possible reasons behind his actions.

Before joining The Boys, Frenchie worked for Little Nina (Katia Winter), also known as Nina Namenko, a Russian mob boss and drug dealer introduced in Season 3.

In the latest episode, Colin reveals to Frenchie that his mother was a federal judge focused on violent crime, including a faction of the Russian mafia operating out of Brighton Beach, led by a woman.

The Boys

This connection suggests a likely scenario: Little Nina, feeling threatened by the judge's efforts, dispatched Frenchie to eliminate Colin's family as a means of protecting her criminal enterprise.

Frenchie did go through with murdering Colin's parents and younger sister. Unbeknownst to Colin, he recounts this tragic story at the beginning of the episode to Frenchie, the person responsible for his family's death.

The Boys

While the exact details remain unconfirmed, this backstory provides possible context for Frenchie's actions and the haunting tragedy.

[ Full Cast of The Boys Season 4: Every Main Actor & Character Who Appears (Photos) ]

Will Frenchie & Colin Reconnect?

During a flashback sequence, Colin is shown being awakened by gunshots and hiding under his bed, glimpsing only the killer's scarred ankle.

When Frenchie reveals his scars, confirming his guilt, Colin reacts with shock and rage, punching him repeatedly and attempting to choke him.

Consumed by guilt, Frenchie does nothing to resist and even urges Colin to continue, completely Indifferent about whether he lives.

Ultimately, Colin refrains from killing him, warns Frenchie to stay away, and leaves their love story in the dust.

Based on the events of Episode 4, it seems unlikely that Frenchie and Colin will rekindle their flame. It's hard to imagine Colin ever being able to look past Frenchie being the killer of his family, regardless of whether he was forced to do it.

However, this revelation did occur at the halfway point of the season, indicating that more of Frenchie and Colin's story could be told.

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 5 arrives on Thursday, June 27 at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET.

