Frenchie appears to be gay in The Boys Season 4, and longtime viewers have questions about why this came to be.

Tomer Capone's jack-of-all-trades miscreant has been an important member of The Boys since Season 1, proving particularly invaluable due to his ability to communicate with Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko.

Not only does their relationship not evolve into something truly romantic, but he's always been one not to temper his emotions for anyone, regardless of gender.

[ Full Cast of The Boys Season 4: Every Main Actor & Character Who Appears (Photos) ]

Frenchie's Gay Reveal in The Boys Season 4

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

Amazon Studios

In The Boys Season 4's first episodes, Tomer Capone's Frenchie is seen hooking up and making out with a new character named Colin, played by Elliot King. They sneak off together to a bathroom to make out and appear to be hiding a relationship from the rest of the team.

While many took this moment as an indication of Frenchie now being gay, this is not the case.

There have been implications throughout the first three seasons of The Boys that Frenchie is bisexual or pansexual.

The biggest of those teases comes in a flashback from Season 2, Episode 6, where Frenchie is heavily implied to be in a polycule/throuple with Cherie and Jay. Cherie even blatantly says Frenchie is "a little gay" in this scene.

Frenchie's sexuality is also shown when he refers to Jay as "my Dorothy" before kissing his hand, comparing their trio with Cherie to the titular women from The Golden Girls. Another scene sees him kissing Jack Quaid's Hughie on the lips.

When Jay dies of a drug overdose, Frenchie's reaction is an overly emotional one, not-so-subtly hinting his love for Jay is more than something platonic.

Additionally, Capone spoke with ComicBookMovie about Frenchie's sexuality ahead of Season 2's release, telling the fans, "Frenchie loves everything:"

"I do want to say something about something we’re going to find out in Season 2, and that's definitely about Frenchie’s sexuality. I’m not positive, you know, he loves...well, if females is the right word. Frenchie loves everything!"

What Will Happen With Frenchie in The Boys Season 4?

Amazon Studios

Looking ahead to the rest of Season 4, a few interesting storylines are being set up regarding Frenchie's sexuality.

He should not see any issues with Kimiko, who used some NSFW language to push him to take his relationship with Colin further and showed full support for him.

However, fans also learn that Frenchie murdered his new boyfriend's family, which is sure to set up plenty of drama once Colin finds out that tragic news.

Frenchie is also seen hallucinating Colin's family in a drug-induced stupor while on a mission with Kimiko, making it clear he feels guilty about his actions after falling for Colin.

In blatant terms, there is no guarantee Colin and Frenchie's relationship will survive whatever intense drama The Boys Season 4 throws their way. For now, fans will have to soak in the moments that do come before all hell inevitably breaks loose.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about The Boys below:

Who Is Cameron Crovetti? 5 Things to Know About The Boys' Ryan Actor - Wiki Bio Details

The Boys Season 4's New Black Noir: Who He Is, Explained

The Boys Season 4 Release Date Breaks a Frustrating Series Record