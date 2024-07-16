Recent viral claims have fans speculating whether Tomer Capone will be recast in his role of Frenchie in the final season of The Boys.

Capone has starred as Serge (aka Frenchie), one of the core members of Billy Butcher's group, in all four seasons of The Boys to date. His character received attention this season due to an LGBTQ+ storyline in which Frenchie begins a romance with another male character, Colin.

The Boys recast another of its core characters, Black Noir, for Season 4, and some speculation claims Frenchie could be next.

[ Full Cast of The Boys Season 4: Every Main Actor & Character Who Appears ]

Is Frenchie Star Tomer Capone Being Recast in The Boys Season 5?

Prime Video

Rumors of Tomer Capone's potential recasting in The Boys come from a viral TikTok video from @invader.zema, who claims that the actor is being replaced due to concerns over his serving in Israel's Defense Forces (IDF). At the time of writing, the clip has over 1.3 million views, which has led to the churn of the rumor mill.

However, there are a few reasons this video should not be taken seriously. The author does not cite any official announcements or credible sources for their claims and the end portion of the video is spent plugging a fundraiser, adding to its clickbait nature.

There are some portions of the video that are based in fact.

Capone is an Israeli actor and his IMDb bio states that he was conscripted into the IDF in 2004. However, this is not unusual as military service is mandatory in Israel.

Additionally, the producers of The Boys would long have been aware of Capone's background with the IDF and it seemingly hasn't been an issue over the series' five-year lifespan.

Of course, tensions in Israel have escalated recently, leading to speculation that perhaps Capone's role would be recast only for Season 5.

In recent episodes of The Boys, Frenchie turned himself in and went to jail in an effort to atone for his murderous past, which could be seen as an effort to write the character out. However, Episode 7 saw the character return from prison, proving this was not the intention.

There's also the fact that Capone is one of the cast members set to attend San Diego Comic-Con (per The Boys' Instagram account) from Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28 to promote The Boys. This would not be happening if there were any plans to recast the actor.

New episodes of The Boys are streaming weekly on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about The Boys below:

Mother's Milk Recast Speculation Explained: Did The Boys Season 4 Change Actors?

The Boys Season 4's New Black Noir: Who He Is, Explained

What Happened to Maeve In The Boys Season 4: Is She Dead?