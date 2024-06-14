Fans of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys speculated actor Laz Alonso was recast for Season 4 due to his significant change in appearance.

For Season 4, The Boys brought back its familiar cast of Supe-killing vigilantes, including the iconic Marvin T. Milk, aka Mother's Milk.

The stylish and street-smart Mother's Milk (M.M.) is often considered the heart of the team for his vast wisdom. Much of his saga in The Boys relates to his family after his grandfather was killed by a Supe, kickstarting his Vought vendetta.

Was Mother's Milk Recast in The Boys?

Many fans were confused going into the recent Season 4 premiere of The Boys, as Mother's Milk is sporting a different look from how he was last seen.

Not only has M.M. abandoned his usual full beard in favor of a sleek mustache, but he also appears much thinner than in previous seasons.

The sudden appearance shift sparked speculation The Boys veteran was recast for the new season, but this is not the case. 50-year-old American actor Laz Alonso still plays Mother's Milk in Season 4, as he has done in every past outing.

Alonso went through a sizable weight loss transformation - along with a shave - between wrapping up Season 3 production in September 2021 and Season 4 commencing filming in August 2022.

The actor commented on his transformation in response to a fan on Instagram congratulating him on the weight loss, saying, "Had to trim it down fam! Got carried away [with] too much pizza."

Most estimated The Boys Season 4 takes place roughly six months after the events of Season 3. During this time, Mother's Milk has presumably put much effort into his diet and fitness, much like Alonso himself.

What's Next for Mother's Milk in The Boys?

The famously wise figure of Mother's Milk is now leading The Boys in their crusade against Vought, Homelander, and the Supes of the world. This new role will undoubtedly make Season 4 the most important run yet for Laz Alonso's Supe-hunter with more screen time and involvement in the story.

Perhaps this larger role going into The Boys Season 4 may have motivated Laz Alonso in his fitness journey to get in his best shape yet. Hopefully, the actor - who has proven to be a fan favorite - will get the chance to show off his hard work in Season 4 with plenty of action and fight scenes.

Many have theorized Billy Butcher could become the ultimate threat to The Boys to close out the series after Homelander's defeat. If the superhero series were to push in that direction, Mother's Milk could become an even more important figure as he leads the way in bringing down an old ally-turned-foe.

The Boys is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of Season 4 are streaming now, and new episodes will be released every Thursday.

