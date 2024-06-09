The Boys Season 4 Release Date Breaks a Frustrating Series Record

The Boys is finally ready to return to Amazon Prime Video for Season 4, breaking a disappointing release date record in the process.

Behind a massive cast of characters, The Boys hopes to continue to hit the top of the Amazon Prime Video streaming chats with another gory, adult-targeted set of episodes.

The series took a break between Season 3 and Season 4 as the story continued with Gen V Season 1, ending with a shocking Homelander cameo to set up The Boys' newest chapter.

The Boys Sets New Record for Season 4 Release

Prime Video

As The Boys preps for its Season 4 release on Thursday, June 13, the show sets a record for its longest gap between releases to date.

After Season 3 ended on July 8, 2022, the release date for Season 4 marks a 706-day gap between seasons, the longest in the show's five-year history.

Much of this delay was due to 2023's writers' and actors' strikes, although the show was mostly finished as those strikes both pushed forward.

Show creator Eric Kripke shared in November that "most of the editing [was] done," setting Season 4 up for a return not long after that update.

For reference, the delay between Season 1 and Season 2 was 406 days, that break lasting from July 26, 2019 until September 4, 2020.

The gap between the next two seasons upped that number to 602 days, with Season 2 ending on October 9, 2020 and Season 3 starting on June 3, 2022.

While this gap is the longest for The Boys, it still comes up short against a couple of other big Prime Video shows.

Notably, Outer Range had a 762-day gap between Season 1 and Season 2. Incredibly, that comes nowhere close to the break between the first two seasons of Them, which clocked in at a massive 1112 days.

Why Was The Boys Season 4 Delayed So Long?

Outside of the aforementioned strikes, The Boys Season 4 also had to be pushed due to the release of Gen V, the series' direct spin-off that debuted in September 2023.

The end of that season is directly tied into future plot lines for The Boys, with Episode 8 of Gen V setting fans up for where the upcoming Season 4 will go in 2024.

Once The Boys' writing team learned where exactly Gen V Season 1 was going, they had the chance to figure out what the future specifically looked like.

This includes Victoria Neuman's ascension to full villain and a potential return for Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, which could only be the start of the mayhem.

Now, the only question is what specifically will happen in this new season, which will come complete with an unhinged Homelander, a dying Butcher, and more.

The Boys Season 4 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 13.

