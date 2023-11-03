There were some big connections to The Boys Season 4 in the ending of Gen V Episode 8.

So far, Gen V has been a phenomenal series in its own right. However, that hasn’t kept fans from longing to see it crossover with The Boys.

Not so long ago, producer Eric Kripke shared with Entertainment Weekly how, "By the end of season 1 of Gen V, there's a handoff to season 4 of The Boys.” He further teased that when Season 4 is complete, there “will be a handoff” to Gen V Season 2.

Gen V Episode 8 Ending Explained

Prime Video

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Gen V.

By the end of Episode 8 of Gen V, things don't work out like Marie and her friends might have wanted, but the doors are wide open for their loud, metaphorical neighbors: The Boys.

The finale saw Cate break bad alongside Sam and unleash The Woods onto all the unsuspecting humans at Godolkin University. While many are killed, Marie, Andre, Emma, and Jordan are almost successful at putting a stop to everything.

Prime Video

Things change rather suddenly when a not-so-friendly guest arrives on campus: Homelander. The narcissistic hypocrite isn’t the biggest fan of seeing Marie having just harmed another Supe, so he takes control of the narrative and stops the almost-hero in their tracks.

While fans have wanted that cameo for weeks, no one should have expected it to be good news for the leading cast.

Prime Video

This places Marie and her friends even closer to becoming a part of The Boys Season 4.

The case for their big crossover is made even clearer thanks to the finale’s post-credits scene, which sees Karl Urban’s Butcher discover what’s left of The Woods.

Will the Cast of Gen V Appear in The Boys Season 4?

Prime Video

Gen V's ending sees Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre trapped in a mysterious room with no doors—one of them is even drinking a smoothie, and another has their phone. As Marie boldly asked, where in the world are they?

Perhaps their capture is now on The Boys’ radar, with Season 4 focusing on them attempting to stage a rescue. Though Butcher probably won’t love the idea; there are still no good Supes to him.

As for Kate or Lucas, maybe they’ll both be inducted into The Seven for being the Guardians of Godolkin. This would be a massive way to have the show crossover and be extremely organic coming from the events of Gen V.

One story thread that will almost certainly be crossing over will be the Supe-killing virus developed thanks to Dean Shetty. No doubt that’s exactly why Butcher was snooping around The Woods.

Currently, it’s in the hands of Victoria Neuman, and there’s no telling what she plans to do with it. After all, she didn’t immediately destroy it, so there must be some schemes set into motion.

Fingers crossed, however, that the Virus doesn’t come into contact with Marie or company.

The Boys Season 4 does not currently have a release date, while Gen V Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.