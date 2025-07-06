Gen V Season 2 Confirmed to Include 4 Characters from The Boys

Gen V's second season will continue to expand the world of The Boys thanks to several returning characters from the flagship show. Gen V's first season introduced viewers to Godolkin University (God U), a superhero training campus for Vought's up-and-coming best and brightest. With Gen V existing in the same world and same timeline as The Boys, it was naturally full of familiar faces and references, which will continue into Season 2.

The ending of Gen V Season 1 was also designed to set up Season 4 of The Boys, which focused on the Supe-killing virus that had been tested in the illicit God U facility of The Woods. This led to some characters from Gen V also crossing over into The Boys' fourth season, and the favor will be returned when Gen V Season 2 arrives on September 17.

Gen V Season 2 Is Bringing Back The Boys (Or At Least Some of Them)

Cate Dunlap

In Gen V, Cate (Maddie Philips) was introduced as the queen of God U. She was dating Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), and her telepathic persuasion abilities made her a popular person on campus. But eventually, Cate's dislike of non-powered people led her to become the villain of the show, as she teamed up with Golden Boy's brother, Sam, to lead a riot against non-Supes.

This behavior caught the attention of Homelander, who protected Cate and Sam during the riots and enlisted them as allies of the Seven in The Boys Season 4. They were tasked with capturing Kimiko and Frenchie in the Season 4 finale.

Cate will be back as one of the main antagonists in Season 2 of Gen V, no doubt continuing her pro-Supe campaign under Homelander's orders.

Sam Riordan

Alongside Cate as one of Gen V's main villains is Sam (Asa Germann), the younger sibling of Golden Boy who was held captive, first in Sage Grove Center for his schizophrenia, and then in The Woods. Sam's super strength and durability make him a real force to be reckoned with at God U, but his disdain for the humans who tortured him in The Woods led to him siding with Cate in her non-Supe campaign.

Like Cate, Sam was recruited by Homelander in Season 4 of The Boys, and will return as a villain in Season 2 of Gen V, serving with Cate as one of the falsely branded Guardians of Godolkin.

The Deep

Chace Crawford's disgraced-then-redeemed The Seven hero, The Deep, made a brief cameo in Season 1 of Gen V, as an ex-student of the university honoring the fallen professor, Richard Brinkerhoff. During Season 4 of The Boys, The Deep acted as Homelander's pawn once more, going to extreme and unethical lengths to serve the leader of the Seven.

Based on the Gen V Season 2 trailers, The Deep may have a larger role in the show, appearing more directly in the narrative rather than via a video recording.

Firecracker

Firecracker (Valorie Curry) was introduced in Season 4 of The Boys as a new member of The Seven. Firecracker maintains a conservative right-wing position in the media and sought to dethrone Starlight in Season 4 with a hate campaign. She also tried to win Homelander over by starting a relationship with him, which had some unfortunate side effects for Firecracker.

Firecracker will appear in Gen V Season 2 alongside her colleague, The Deep. Since the duo is integral to Homelander's pro-Supe campaign, it seems they may be present on campus to help push this agenda to the next generation.

Bonus: Marie Moreau

While Jaz Sinclair's blood-bending hero Marie Moreau is yet to make a physical appearance in The Boys, she was technically one of the first Gen V cast members ot make an appearance in the main show. Audiences' first glimpse of Marie is in Season 3 of The Boys, when Hughie visits the Red River Institute and views a list of all the patients, including a profile shot of Marie.

Marie then went on to become one of the main protagonists of Gen V, arriving with the goal of topping the class to become a member of the Seven, only to help uncover the mystery of the Woods at the school. Her opposition to Cate and Sam and their anti-human agenda led to her being attacked by Homelander in the Season 1 finale and locked away in a mysterious location that will be revealed when Gen V Season 2 returns.

Only four of The Boys' cast members have been confirmed for appearances in Gen V season 2. However, plenty of other actors have expressed interest in joining the expanded The Boys universe, meaning Gen V may have some hidden cameos in the wings.