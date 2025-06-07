Gen V Season 2 Finally Answers the Show's Biggest Unresolved Mystery

The first trailer for Gen V has answered a question that has lingered since the Season 1 finale. In the same universe as Prime Video's superhero satire The Boys, Gen V takes the action to Godolkin University, where the up-and-coming crop of Vought superheroes learn to master their abilities. Season 1 of Gen V ended with series leads Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) opposing Homelander (Antony Starr), which landed the group in a strange room with no doors.

The first season of Gen V brought many revelations to light in the world of The Boys, including that the facility known as 'The Woods' was illegally capturing and experimenting on Vought's superheroes and had also successfully created a Supe-killing virus, which later came into play in The Boys' Season 4. Now, with The Boys handing off to Gen V again, fans are eager to discover what new developments will take place in Season 2 that might impact Prime Video's superhero universe.

Gen V Season 2 Trailer Reveals Where Marie Was in Season 1 Cliffhanger

Prime Video

The newly released teaser trailer for Season 2 of Gen V opens with God U's new Dean, Cipher (played by Hamish Linklater), welcoming Marie back to the university. The character had last been seen miraculously surviving Homelander's heat vision attack, and then saw her awake in a hospital room alongside Emma, Jordan, and Andre (Chase Perdomo), where they were trapped in an unknown facility.

The Gen V trailer includes a series of shots of the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Centre, which seems to be where Marie and her friends were taken after their perceived rebellion. The group is shown in individual cells, wearing prison orange and inhibiting collars, and being tortured by the facility guards.

Prime Video

The Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Centre was first hinted at in the pilot episode of Gen V, when Marie witnessed a fellow Supe at the Red River Institute being transferred to an Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center van. Marie was warned that this facility was where youths who were not adopted or were perceived as troublesome are sent, and in Gen V Season 2, it seems audiences will find out what goes on inside its walls.

The Season 2 trailer for Gen V confirmed the series' return date to be September 17. The major cast members will return, and several cameos from The Boys cast (including Chace Crawford as The Deep) are expected. Gen V is showrun by Michele Fazekas and is the next release in Prime Video's The Boys franchise, ahead of the flagship series' fifth and final season.

What the Elmira Rehabilitation Centre Means For Gen V Season 2

Prime Video

Gen V Season 2's trailer reveals that some time will be spent within the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Centre, but it likely won't be for long. Marie is also shown in the trailer thanking Dean Cipher for allowing her to re-enroll at God U, suggesting there may be a time jump between seasons and that what happens to Marie and her friends during their rehabilitation will be addressed as soon as the show returns.

Upon returning to God U from Elmira, the friends are shown being greeted by Cate (Maddie Phillips), their nemesis. In the Season 1 finale, Marie used her blood-bending powers to explode Cate's arm, stopping her from using her brainwashing powers on Jordan. This action, spotted by Homelander, led him to brand her a traitor and attack her.

After these events, Cate and Sam (Asa Germann) were named Guardians of Godolkin and became allies of Homelander and the Seven. They had recurring roles in The Boys Season 4 and supported Homelander's regime.

Now, it seems they will continue to be vessels of his message in Gen V, with the Season 2 trailer teasing a further escalation of this humans vs. supes war at God U. Despite their time at the Elmira Rehabilitation Centre, Marie, Emma, and Jordan appear to have no plans to conform to Homelander's pro-supe agenda, which will make for an exciting sophomore season when Gen V returns.