For fans looking to learn about all the characters and actors in the upcoming The Boys spinoff, Gen V from Amazon Prime Video, then this is the right place to be.

While the show won’t have Karl Urban’s group of Supe hunters or the homicidal Homelander himself, it will have an entirely new cast of intriguing characters. For this story, audiences will follow a group of college students who attend a special school for super-powered individuals.

There are endless college shenanigans to be had, but it doesn’t take long for these new heroes to stumble into a conspiracy that puts them all in grave danger.

All the Actors & Characters in Gen V

Jaz Sinclair - Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair is Marie Moreau, the leading character of Gen V. She plays an 18-year-old superhero with a hard upbringing who has the ability to weaponize and control her own blood. Her goal after being accepted into Godolkin University (God U) is to prove she has what it takes to be a part of The Seven.

Things eventually become far more complicated as she stumbles across a shocking mystery at the college.

In a press release for the show, Sinclair shared how the kids in Gen V “are still idealistic” and “not fully formed into either a hero or villain:”

“In the Gen V world, the kids are still idealistic. They’re not fully formed into either a hero or a villain. For me, that was a really interesting topic and a really interesting time in all of their lives because I feel like it gives us a chance to know where everybody came from and to watch the unfolding of them becoming the kind of hero that they’re gonna become… It leaves a lot of room for potential heartbreak, friendships, and stuff that wouldn’t be possible if we were all fully-fledged adults.”

Sinclair’s most well-known role was as Rosalind Walker in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Lizze Broadway - Emma Meyer

Lizze Broadway

Lizze Broadway's Little Cricket, also known as Emma Meyer, has the ability to get super small. She is one of the first to become friends with Marie, who is assigned as her roommate at the start of their year at Godolkin University.

While speaking in a press release, Broadway teased how she thinks the show is “extremely unique” and that it will “force people to look in the mirror:”

“I think [‘Gen V’ is] extremely unique. I think it is gonna force people to look in the mirror, and I think it’s gonna be fun to watch in a way ‘cause you don’t know what’s gonna happen next.”

Broadway has had small roles in several television shows, including Based on a True Story, The Rookie, Splitting Up Together, Here and Now, and more.

Chance Perdomo - Andre Anderson

Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson is a Supe with magnetic powers and Golden Boy’s best friend. He has a particular drive to actually be a hero, especially when everyone around him seems to be doing nothing.

His father is a well-known superhero named Polarity, which puts immense pressure on Andre to perform the best he can and rise through the ranks at God U.

Perdomo admitted in Gen V’s press release that “he doesn’t want anything to do with” his father’s fame or his shadow, which “he wants to step out of:”

“Polarity is this big-time superhero who didn’t quite make it to The Seven, but he’s up there. He’s up there, and his name holds prestige and, and both in entertainment and in the practical superhero aspect. And Andre, he doesn’t want anything to do with that, like he kind of, well, he does, but he doesn’t. He’s in his father’s shadow, but he wants to step out of it. He doesn’t want to use his name, but he kind of has to use his name, and he’s quite a slacker. He’s a charmer, he’s a slacker, and he doesn’t want any responsibility whatsoever.”

Perdomo starred alongside Jaz Sinclair in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Maddie Phillips - Cate Dunlap

Maddie Phillips

Cate Dunlap is Golden Boy’s girlfriend and also good friends with Andrew Anderson and Jordan Li. Her superpowers allow her to “push” people to do anything she commands them to do after touching the person with her hands.

Maddie Phillips described her character in a press release as “very fun-loving… Kind of wild… [and] very observant:”

“My character is Cate Dunlap, and she has the power of coercion via touch… She touches you and she can make you do whatever she wants… she’s got these cool gloves that she wears, she’s a cool girl, she’s the girlfriend of Golden Boy. She is very fun-loving, likes to have a good time, and’s kind of wild. And, she’s very, very observant, which has been fun to play. She sees everything, and a lot of mystery goes with that… She's got a really big heart, and she doesn’t always take the route that a lot of the other characters wanna take, but that doesn’t mean that her intentions aren’t also good.”

Phillips starred in the short-lived television series Teenage Bounty Hunters and had parts in other recent movies, including Summerland, Undercover Cheerleader, and A Feeling of Home.

London Thor & Derek Luh - Jordan Li

London Thor & Derek Luh

Jordan Li is a competitive student at Godolin University who is trying to do anything they can to get to the top. Their unique power allows them to change between male and female forms.

While male, additional powers manifest, allowing them to be dense and indestructible. As a female, those extra abilities instead shift into additional agility and the ability to launch energy blasts.

In Gen V’s press release, London Thor talked about sharing the character of Jordan Li with actor Derek Luh, stating how they “just built this character from the ground up:”

“It's been really easy sharing a character with Derek. When we first met, it was kinda like an immediate click of we both had similar thoughts. We both were open to talking about the character and open to each other's opinions. And I think with that, we just built this character from the ground up. And it's just been, you know, luckily, I don't know how, maybe just the fact that we've been stranded in Toronto for four months together, we managed to just take on each other's personalities sometimes. You know, our characteristics are pretty similar. It's been, it's been great having a partner like that.”

Thor previously had a small role in shows such as Never Have I Ever, You, and Shameless. Luh has popped up in Shining Vale, All Rise, and Runaways.

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Luke, the Golden Boy

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Luke, also known as the Golden Boy, has the ability to light his entire body on fire, which also gives him formidable strength. When the show picks up with Patrick Schwarzenegger's character, audiences meet him as a senior at the school at the top rank, putting him in the perfect place to one day join The Seven.

Schwarzenegger teased in the show’s press release that Luke is “number one” and “the strongest” compared to anyone else at the school:

“When we get to first meet Luke, Golden Boy, he is top of the rankings. He is number one. He is the strongest. He’s the best. He’s the most capable to be part of The Seven, and that’s when we find out that Brink has actually been grooming him and has finally decided that he’s ready for The Seven, that he made it.”

Schwarzenegger recently played a role in Amazon Studios’ The Terminal List and HBO Max’s The Staircase.

Asa Germann - Sam

Asa Germann

Sam, played by Asa Germann, is a troubled Supe trying to escape the awful circumstances he’s found himself in. His Compound-V abilities make him extremely powerful, with super strength and invulnerability.

It’s sometimes difficult for Sam to discern between what is real and what is not thanks to his hallucinations.

In a press release, Germann emphasized how Sam is “really strong,” so much so that if he “punches someone, they explode:”

“Sam is really, really, really, really strong. Basically, if a normal Supe is punching someone and breaking, you know, their arm, when Sam punches someone, they explode. And Sam can jump really high and gets kind of frenzied. And we have a lot of cool sequences in the show where I just like, for lack of a better word, I kind of just like fuck all of them up.”

Gen V is the biggest onscreen credit so far for Germann, though he did briefly appear in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Clancy Brown - Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhodd

Clancy Brown

A renowned professor of crime fighting at Godolin University, Professor Rich Brinkerhodd is in charge of helping find the best top talent at the school. He’s previously trained notable heroes such as A-Train, Queen Maeve, and The Deep.

Clancy Brown has been in dozens of projects, including Dumb Money, Ahsoka, Billions, Dexter: New Blood, and more.

Shelley Conn - Indira Shetty

Shelley Conn

Indira Shetty is the dean of Godolkin University and, interestingly enough, doesn’t have any powers of her own. But her background in superhero psychology and an ability to effortlessly analyze what makes Supes tick make her a priceless asset for the campus.

In the series’ press release, Shelley Conn noted how Indira “becomes kind of like a surrogate mother to them:”

“My character, Dean Indira Shetty, runs the school. She knows where they're coming from and what they're going through, and she knows how to talk to them. And with these young people, she becomes kind of like a surrogate mother to them. So, they trust her. They rely on her. She reaches out to them, and they take the hand. It's a nice relationship.”

Many fans likely recognize Conn from her time on Good Omens, Bridgerton, and Dodo.

Sean Patrick Thomas - Polarity

Sean Patrick Thomas

Sean Patrick Thomas' Polarity is the father of Andre Anderson and, like his son, has magnetic powers. He is a largely celebrated alumnus of God U and well-known by the populace.

He has high expectations for his son and works hard to prepare Andrew to follow in his footsteps.

Thomas explained in a quote included in Gen V’s press release that his character is trying to “help elevate his [son’s] stature” and get him into a better position to be considered to join The Seven:

“Godolkin University is an elite training educational institution for superheroes in training. So, for any young superheroes that want to reach the height of their potential in terms of marketing and franchising and all of that stuff, that’s what Godolkin University is. It’s kind of the Yale or the Harvard of superhero training. And where I come in is that I play Polarity. I’m on the Board of Trustees of Godolkin University. And my son is one of the leading students at Godolkin University, and I’m trying to help elevate his stature and get his franchise up to the point where he can maybe join the seven.”

Most recently, Thomas played a sizeable role in Reasonable Doubt and appeared in Till.

Alexander Calvert - Rufus

Alexander Calvert

As described in the show, Rufus is a walking, talking roofie in human form. He’s creepy and unsettling, having the power to make people do things and even forget entire stretches of time.

As one might expect, he is not on the best terms with some of the show’s leading group of characters.

Alexander Calvert is best known for his role as Jack on Supernatural but also appeared in other projects such as Good Boys and The Edge of Seventeen.

Maia Jae Bastidas - Justine

Maia Jae Bastidas

Maia Jae Bastidas' Justine is a fellow student at God U who is obsessed with her social media followers and getting as much attention as she possibly can—even if it comes at the expense of others. She’s that stereotypical internet personality whose apologies are impossible to trust.

Some previous projects that fans can see Bastidas in include Seven Veils, Rabbit Hole, Don’t Sell My Baby, and Pinecone Pony.

Dan Beirne - Social Media Jeff

Dan Beirne

Social Media Jeff is someone who works at Godolkin University and helps the up-and-coming superheroes manage their internet fame across social media.

Jeff perfectly plays into the show’s satirical archetypes and will undoubtedly provide many viewers with plenty of laughs.

Dan Beirne can be seen in Workin’ Moms, Murdock Mysteries, and Ginny & Georgia.

Marco Pigossi - Dr. Edison Cardosa

Marco Pigossi

Marco Pigossi plays Dr. Edison Cardosa, who is in a mysterious program going on in the shadows at God U.

Pigossi has a long resume on television, including projects such as Invisible City, High Seas, Tidelands, Land of the Strong, Edge of Desire, and more.

Jessica Clement - Harper

Jessica Clement

Harper, played by Jessica Clement, is a friend of Justine’s and can often be seen by her side around campus. She also has a unique feature: an unsettling tail.

Clement can be seen next in Nicholas Cage’s Dream Scenario from A24.

Maria Nash - Annabeth

Maria Nash

Maria Nash plays the young version of Annabeth, Maria Moreau’s sister. The two have not seen each other since their childhood.

Nash offers her voice to animated television shows Pinecone & Pony and Elinor Wonder Why.

Derek Wilson - Tek Knight

Derek Wilson

Tek Knight is basically a souped-up version of Sherlock Holmes. The detective has a reputation in the community that suggests his interrogations can break even the best of them.

If Tek Knight is looking for answers, he’ll be able to find them—or that’s what they say, at least.

While his adaptation in Gen V doesn’t quite line up with what many might know from the source material, he’s still a fun character added to the world of The Boys.

Derek Wilson can be seen in the television shows Preacher and Future Man and recently voiced Spider in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Alexandra Castillo - Vanessa

Alexandra Castillo

Alexandra Castillo's Vanessa is one of those PR people who fit perfectly into the exaggerated world of The Boys. She helps manage PR for some of the students and even tries to pitch reality shows to some of them.

Castillo was most recently in Rabbit Hole.

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Colby Minifie

The CEO of Vought International, Ashley Barrett, who fans will know from her time on The Boys, shows up for a brief role in Gen V.

Besides her time on The Boys, Colby Minifie is also known for her role as Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead.

Jessie T. Usher - A-Train

Jessie T. Usher

A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher, is a speedster and one of the key members of The Seven, as seen in The Boys. Gen V reveals that he’s a celebrated alumni of Godolkin University.

Outside of The Boys franchise, Usher can be seen in Smile, Tales of the Walking Dead, and Survivor’s Remorse.

P.J. Byrne - Adam Bourke

P.J. Byrne

Adam Bourke is a well-known filmmaker in The Boys universe and created the iconic movie Dawn of the Seven.

When Gen V arrives, due to some questionable actions, Adam is now leading a theater class at the college instead of making his usual big Vought blockbusters.

P.J. Byrne can also be seen in Ghosts, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Irreverent, and more.

Jason Ritter - Unknown Character

Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter has a fantastically hilarious cameo in the show, but it’s best to let the secret remain shrouded in mystery until fans get to see it for themselves.

Ritter can be seen in Gravity Falls, Another Period, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Gen V is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.