After months of practically radio silence, Gen V Season 2 finally got an official update ahead of its release later in 2025.

On March 29, The Boys creator Eric Kripke gave a production update on the spin-off's second season.

He revealed that editing is finished, the team is "doing music, sound & VFX now," and a trailer is on the way soon. He also teased that he believes Season 2 "is better than S1 & will be worth the wait."

This, though, was a couple of days after the new season's first official update to be shared in months.

Gen V Season 2: 7 Cast Members Confirmed

In an X post on March 27, Gen V officially confirmed seven returning cast members for Season 2 with new photos.

The post also made light of the fact that there has been near radio silence about the show's second season since production wrapped in November 2024, reading, "Remembered our logins, and we have crumbs to share!!"

Jaz Sinclair | Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau is, of course, back for Season 2. The Season 1 protagonist and typically the audience's point of view character, Marie, was accepted into Godolkin University after years spent in a care home for kids with superpowers.

Marie has the ability to control and bend blood, a power she more-or-less shares with The Boys' Victoria Neuman (who ensured Marie could go to GodU in the first place). This power can be incredibly dangerous, though — something Marie learned when she accidentally killed both of her parents as a child.

Lizze Broadway | Emma Meyer

Lizzie Broadway is back for Gen V Season 2, bringing Marie's fun-loving roommate, Emma Meyers, into the show's next installment. Emma is a popular YouTuber, and her mother has always pushed for her to be a performer, leading her to study performing arts at GodU.

Also known as "Little Cricket" (her YouTube show is "Fun Sized with Little Cricket"), Emma can shrink and grow.

However, unlike characters like Marvel's Ant-Man, Emma cannot shrink at will. To shrink, she needs to throw up and to grow larger; her caloric intake needs to increase.

Maddie Phillips | Cate Dunlap

Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap is one of the two Gen V characters viewers have actually seen more of since the end of Season 1, having appeared in The Boys Season 4 before her return in Gen V Season 2 later this year.

The last fans saw of her, though, was that she was working for Homelander in The Boys Season 4 and not necessarily on the side of the heroes.

Cate has telepathy and mind control powers, which may seem tame and unhelpful in combat, but is actually extremely dangerous and powerful. When she was a child, she touched her brother's arm and, in a moment of anger, told him to leave and never come back — something he did, thanks to her persuasion powers.

London Thor | Jordan Li

One of two actors to bring Jordan Li to the screen, London Thor is back for Gen V Season 2, playing Jordan in their female form.

Jordan is bigender and has the ability to shift between male and female forms. Jordan is often referred to with they/them pronouns, though sometimes will also use the pronouns of whichever gender they are at a given moment.

Jordan's powers differ depending on which form they are in, though both forms have baseline powers that most Supes do (super strength and super hearing, for instance). As a woman, Jordan's primary ability is concussive energy blasts, along with strengthened agility, durability, and healing.

Derek Luh | Jordan Li

Derek Luh plays Jordan in their male form. Growing up, Jordan had a girlfriend who only wanted them to present as male. Now, though, things may be different for them.

In addition to being a fantastic hero in their own right, Jordan is also the primary love interest for Marie — a relationship many fans hope is explored more in Season 2. Based on Season 1, it seems Marie has no issue with Jordan presenting however they like.

When male, Jordan has the power of indestructibility. Presumably, they have fewer powers as a man than they do as a woman because indestructibility means there is no need for things like superhuman durability or rapid healing.

Asa Germann | Sam Riordan

Asa Germann's Sam Riordan is the Gen V character to appear in The Boys Season 4 before Gen V Season 2, joining Cate in helping Homelander.

Sam is schizophrenic and has also been shown in the show to sometimes view the people he fights as literal puppets, making attacking and ripping them apart seem harmless to him. He is also the brother of Golden Boy, who kills himself in the show's first episode.

Sam has the power of super strength, and it remains to be seen how Sam will grow with his power now that he is no longer being held in the lab referred to as "The Woods."

Sean Patrick Thomas | Polarity

Sean Patrick Thomas' Polarity finishes out the seven main Season 2 cast members. The only non-student (or student-aged) character in this group, Polarity, is the father of Andre Anderson (the character played by the late Chance Perdomo).

It is unclear how the show plans to handle the actor's tragic death, though it has been confirmed that Season 2 was re-tooled in light of this. As such, it is possible that Polarity will be mourning the death of his son.

Polarity has the power to manipulate magnetism, meaning he can control metal by waving or gesturing with his hands. His son had the same power.

Though no specific date has been announced, Gen V Season 2 will be released sometime in 2025.