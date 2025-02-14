Gen V Star Confirms Their Unsurprising Season 2 Absence

One of Gen V's major Season 1 cast members won't be back for more when Season 2 returns.

In 2023, the world of The Boys expanded with the first of several planned spin-off series. Gen V focuses on the superpowered students of Godolkin University who cross moral and ethical boundaries in their pursuit of being the top students.

Season 1 of Gen V featured a cast of newcomers to the world of The Boys, but the series did feature a few exciting cameos as well.

This Gen V Actor Will Not Appear In Season 2

Season 1 of Gen V introduced fans to Patrick Schwarzenegger's Luke Riordan (aka Golden Boy). The character was one of the most popular students on campus and was quite literally the university's golden boy, thanks to his pyrokinetic powers.

Unfortunately, those hoping to see more of Golden Boy in Gen V Season 2 will be disappointed.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Schwarzenegger confirmed he would not be reprising his role in Season 2 of the show due to a filming clash for his upcoming appearance in The White Lotus Season 3:

"No, I wish, but I was, we were actually filming 'White Lotus' at the same time that they were filming 'Gen V.' So it didn't work out."

The actor was open to future appearances in Gen V, saying, "Maybe [in] season 3 or some other time."

Will Golden Boy Ever Return In Gen V?

While disappointing, Schwarzenegger's absence in Gen V Season 2 isn't surprising.

Despite being billed as a top cast member in Season 1's marketing, Luke committed suicide at the end of the first episode.

Schwarzenegger continued to play the character in four more episodes of Gen V which he appeared in memories and flashbacks. He also appeared in the hallucinations of his brother Sam.

While it appears Luke won't appear in any more of these sequences in Season 2, Schwarzenegger was open to more Gen V appearances in the future.

Sam continues to be one of the major antagonists in the series, so if Gen V ever wanted to explore more of the brother's relationship that could involve a return for Schwarzenegger in future seasons.

Gen V has not yet set a return date for Season 2 but will likely arrive in 2025 on Prime Video.