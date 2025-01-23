These New 'Gen V' Season 2 Set Photos Will Make Sam Sad

Newly surfaced leaks from the set of Gen V Season 2 hint at the chaotic, gruesome action, and the relationship dynamics (both familiar and new) that the upcoming season will have to offer.

Originally meant for May 2024, production on Gen V Season 2 was postponed following the sudden and tragic passing of Season 1 star Chance Perdomo in a car accident last March. The delay lasted until late July, and filming lasted through mid-to-late October.

With near radio silence from official channels since, though, fans were surprised to see new photos and videos from set almost three months after the spinoff of The Boys finished filming.

Gen V Set Leaks Reveal New Romance for Emma

Several leaked photos and videos from the set of Gen V Season 2 reveal a taste of all the drama and gore The Boys universe is known for — including a new romance for Emma.

This short footage (first posted by @glitersprkle, though the initial source remains unknown) sees Emma kissing a new character (played by Stephen Thomas Kalyn), despite a prominent romance with Asa Germann's Sam Riordan in Season 1.

The last time audiences saw Sam was in The Boys Season 4, Episode 8, when he and Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) worked with Homelander to solidify his hold on the American people, physically, socially, and politically.

As for Sam's relationship with Emma, it was left on rocky terms at the end of Gen V Season 1, with Sam and Cate betraying their friends (Emma included). It is worth noting, though, that it is not yet clear if Gen V Season 2 takes place before or after The Boys Season 4.

Blood and Guts on Gen V Season 2 Set

Stephen Thomas Kalyn's new character appears in another leaked video, this time in a crowd that featuring several of the main cast members returning from Season 1.

In the video, it looks like Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) may be covered in blood and gore — a fact confirmed by clearer pictures of this scene being filmed that show Marie (Jaz Sinclair) all bloody too.

Marie being covered in blood likely has to do with her ability to control blood — an ability she shares with The Boys' Victoria Neuman. Interestingly, though, even clearer leaked images seem to show that only Marie and Polarity are blood-soaked, despite additional people being up close to them in the same scene.

Throughout Gen V and The Boys, when Marie and Victoria use their power in a way that coats themselves in blood, it often coats everything around them too.

Notably, these additional people include Lizzie Broadway's Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap, Derek Luh's Jordan Li, Asa Germann's Sam Riordan, Stephen Thomas Kalyn's unknown new character, and Keeya King's unknown new character.

Gen V Season 2 does not yet have an official premiere date, but Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.