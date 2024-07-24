Gen V Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Following the conclusion of The Boys Season 4, learn everything there is to know about Gen V Season 2.

Gen V is the first live-action spin-off series within The Boys cinematic universe on Amazon Prime Video. It follows a group of younger supes that all attend Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, looking for a chance to join The Seven.

However, there is something much more sinister beneath the surface, and Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau is forced to make tough decisions and define what kind of super she is going to become.

When Will Gen V Season 2 Release?

Gen V

Amazon renewed Gen V for a second season while Season 1 was still airing back in October 2023.

The show's production team faced a significant challenge after the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson. Perdomo sadly passed away in a motorcycle accident in March at the age of 27.

Producers decided not to recast his role, choosing instead to honor his legacy by reworking the Season 2 storylines, delaying the initial production start date.

His fellow cast members and producers expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to his talent and kindness, while production for Season 2 was announced to begin in May.

Then, on May 31, June 23, and July 15, the official Gen V X (formerly Twitter) account shared some behind-the-scenes updates featuring London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Jaz Sinclair.

Considering Season 1 of Gen V was filmed from May to September 2022 before premiering on September 29, 2023, Season 2 might follow a similar production and release schedule.

As production for Season 2 began in May as planned, filming could wrap up by September 2024. This timeline suggests that Season 2 could potentially be released in Fall 2025, two years after Season 1's release.

This is further backed by a recent interview with Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders who said they are "hoping that [Gen V] will be out next year".

Is there a specific window you’re targeting for “Gen V” Season 2? We are in production now. We’ve been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I’m hoping that will be out next year.

Who's Cast in Gen V Season 2?

Gen V

The cast of Gen V Season 2 will see the return of several key characters, as confirmed on social media.

Jaz Sinclair will reprise her role as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway will return as Emma Meyer, and London Thor and Derek Luh will both continue portraying Jordan Li.

Additionally, Maddie Phillips is set to return as Cate Dunlap and Asa Germann will be back as Samuel "Sam" Riordan after both appearing in The Boys Season 2.

As previously noted, Chance Perdomo's role as Andre Anderson will not be recast following his tragic death, honoring his legacy.

To recap some of their super abilities, Marie can manipulate blood, Emma can alter her size, Cate can use mind control via physical touch, Jordan is a gender-shifter with energy blasts, and Sam has superhuman strength and durability.

As of now, no significant newcomers have been announced as being added to the cast for Gen V Season 2.

What Will Happen in Gen V Season 2?

Gen V

In the season finale of Gen V, a dramatic cliffhanger unfolds as Cate and Sam unexpectedly disrupt Godolkin University by freeing the supes from The Woods and initiating chaos across campus.

Marie and her allies attempt to intervene, nearly succeeding until Homelander arrives and incapacitates Marie with a laser attack.

The episode reveals a shocking twist: a global news broadcast casts Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre as villains while portraying Cate and Sam as heroes—a narrative likely influenced by Cate's powerful manipulation abilities.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4 finale

In a stunning development at the end of The Boys Season 4 finale, newly inaugurated President Steven Calhoun pledges loyalty to Homelander and declares martial law. This act authorizes Homelander's super-powered allies to combat what he terms the "deep-state Starlighters" across the nation.

Joining in this new supe'd-up political movement are Gen V's Sam and Cate, helping orchestrate a kidnapping of The Boys, disrupting their plans, and scattering them by the end of the episode.

In the episode's climax, the Godolkin University supes ambush Frenchie, Kimiko, and others. Despite Hugie being captured, Starlight manages to fly away and escape just in time.

This new era in America, where Homelander is now seemingly in full control of the United States is sure to play a role in Gen V Season 2.

Some speculation even points to characters from The Boys joining Marie, Emma, and Jordan in captivity, making it a prominent crossover event in this expanded universe.

In general, it's safe to say the world that Gen V's heroes left at the end of Season 1 will be radically different than the one they'll come to know in Season 2.

Gen V Season 1 and The Boys Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

