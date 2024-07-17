Those wondering whether A-Train will die in Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys are looking to the comics to discover his fate in the source material.

While The Boys has taken as wild of swings as ever in Season 4 (see the infamous milk scene from Episode 6), this season still has plenty of classic drama for its core set of heroes and villains.

Specifically, Jessie T. Usher's A-Train has been through the wringer after killing Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend, Robin. Now, the tides have changed for the speedster as he realizes the truth behind Vought, all while The Boys continue their march to bring The Seven and their backers down.

A-Train's Fate in The Boys Comics

The Boys

The Boys' comic run inspires the moment in The Boys Season 1, Episode 1 when A-Train kills Hughie Campbell's girlfriend, Robin. The moment is recreated in live-action verbatim.

In the comics, this leads Hughie to seek revenge on A-Train for killing Robin as The Boys hunt down the super-speedy Supe.

Eventually, Butcher captures A-Train and brings him to face Hughie, provoking him to kill the man who murdered the love of his life.

Initially hesitant, he hears a voice recording from the Seven that reveals the nefarious reasons behind hiring Starlight. She is brought onto the team because she is a female heroine, the only requirement for the Seven and Vought.

Even though she is underage, the heroes on the recording discuss what they would do to her and insinuate she would be willing to sleep her way to the top with any of them. At that moment, Hughie snaps, kicking A-Train in the head brutally until the speedster dies.

This is a vast change from what happens in the show, as Hughie saves A-Train in Season 1 when the Vought hero has a heart attack. In Season 4, the two come to an understanding over Robin's death as Hughie can move on from A-Train's actions while not necessarily forgiving him.

This also is not the first time The Boys has deviated from the comics.

Season 4 shows a new version of Black Noir after Homelander killed the original hero in the Season 3 finale.

In the comics, he is replaced with a clone of Homelander, although he is brought back with an unknown actor (played by original Black Noir star Nathan Mitchell) for Season 4.

Will A-Train Die in The Boys Season 4?

Amazon Prime Video

Just because A-Train's fate is different in Prime Video's The Boys show than in the comics does not mean he is safe for the rest of the season. After all, more than almost any currently-running show, The Boys has no qualms about bringing brutal deaths into the story.

For A-Train this season, he's in a world of trouble after he was exposed as a leak in The Seven, letting Vought data out into the open and becoming an informant for The Boys.

It's no secret that leaks are handled with no mercy, especially with Homelander still reigning as The Seven's leader. He's already expelled Sister Sage from the team after she hid the news about A-Train, and it would be shocking if he did not punish A-Train for what he did.

Given that there is only one episode left in Season 4 before Season 5 concludes the series, having A-Train killed off in the season finale would be a turning point.

Considering his evolving relationship with them, it would also deeply affect The Boys as a unit, setting the stage for more dangerous action in the final season.

The first seven episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 8, the season finale, will debut on Thursday, July 18 at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

