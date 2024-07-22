The Boys gives Starlight plenty of action, both in the Amazon Prime Video show and the comics' original run, but the big question is whether she dies.

All four seasons of The Boys have put Erin Moriarty's heroine into one dangerous situation after another, many ending with her being scarred emotionally or physically.

Particularly with Season 4 getting more intense than ever (see Episode 3's disturbing lobotomy scene), fans are now looking to the comics to see how this action compares to its source material.

Does Starlight Die in The Boys Comics?

Amazon Prime Video

In The Boys' comics run, Annie January, who goes by the superhero alias Starlight, is mistreated and abused numerous times.

After being coerced into giving oral sex to The Seven's male members upon entry and almost being raped by A-Train, she eventually learned to stand up for herself.

While the Prime Video show tones down what she goes through to an extent, Erin Moriarty's portrayal of the character still places her in horribly demeaning and abusive situations.

This starts in Season 1, Episode 1 when The Deep attempts to rape her, but she grows stronger and fights back against the team.

While in The Seven, she develops a relationship with Hughie Campbell. Neither of them knows the other's job until Annie confesses to being a superhero, hurting Hughie badly.

They go through their trials and tribulations, which include Hughie not being able to move past seeing Annie's actions with The Seven until finding out she was forced into it. Eventually, they get engaged and move to Scotland before marrying in Hughie's hometown.

Though many expect Starlight to die at some point, she lives through her traumatic experiences and gets a relatively happy ending with Hughie.

What Will Happen to Starlight in The Boys Season 5?

Amazon Prime Video

While The Boys takes a different path on Prime Video than its comic source material, Hughie and Annie go through similar rocky patches in their relationship. Their decisions to hide who they are at first are ripped almost directly from the pages, although the show takes creative liberty on occasion.

Most recently, Season 4 saw a shapeshifter take Annie's form and manipulate Hughie and the rest of The Boys. Hughie was convinced it was the real Annie that he proposed to her, setting up their marriage, which also happens in the comics.

This leads to a major fight as Hughie has to prove he knows the shifter is not his girlfriend. They grudgingly reconcile before all hell breaks loose. The season ends with the new U.S. President declaring martial law and Homelander officially going on the warpath to hunt down Starlight and other traitors.

The final scene saw Starlight escape as she flies off into the sky away from her pursuers, setting up plenty of drama in Season 5.

Fans expect Hughie and Annie to reunite next season, although seeing either die cannot be ruled out. Marriage may still be on the table for them if they can work their troubles out, as Hughie still loves her as much as ever.

However, their fates remain a mystery with no information on where the story is going from here.

The first four seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

