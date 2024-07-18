The Boys Season 4 finale on Amazon Prime Video brought a major twist that teases Supe powers for Vought CEO Ashley Barrett.

Ashley has risen through the Vought ranks across The Boys' four seasons, going from the assistant to Madelyn Stillwell to the CEO of the corporate titan.

She has been through many struggles at Vought, losing much of her influence, facing torment from Homelander, and even coming to deceive the Seven's leader.

Ashley's Compound V Twist Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

As the Seven began preparing to kill those at Vought with any knowledge that could slander their names, the Deep quickly suggested Ashley Barrett "at the top of the list" with the most dirt to spill.

Having overheard the threat, Ashley ran through Vought Tower to Homelander's room to grab a vial of the Supe-creating Compound V and injected herself with it.

The Vought CEO rapidly deformed after injecting the serum, lurching over in pain as her head pulsed and a near-bald scrap was revealed.

Ashley wasn't seen again in The Boys finale after her Supe transformation, but when Homelander was in his room watching the news at the episode's climax, she was nowhere to be seen, suggesting she escaped.

The Boys has previously shown Ashley suffers from trichotillomania, a mental health condition that sparks urges to pull one's hair out.

With her long history of violent hair loss and her pulsing bald head through her Compound V transformation, Ashley may develop hair-related Supe powers. Perhaps Season 5 will take a super-powered Ashley in a similar direction to Marvel's Inhuman Medusa, who can control and manipulate her hair with pure thought.

What Will Ashley Do in The Boys Season 5?

With Homelander and the Seven out for her head, Ashley Barrett's days at Vought are almost certainly over. Season 5 will likely see her go into hiding as she gets to grips with her Supe powers, which could involve her hair in some form.

A-Train has already left Vought after betraying the Seven, but Ashley turned down his offer to escape with him. With her mysterious new Supe powers and a bigger threat from Homelander than ever, the two may reunite on the run.

After turning their backs on Vought, the former icons of the Supe corporation could find themselves allied with The Boys in Season 5 to help burn it to the ground.

Ashley presumably took Compound V to defend herself from The Seven and other Supes if needed. Going forward, seeing her finally getting in on the action after four seasons behind a clipboard will be intriguing.

The first four seasons of The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

