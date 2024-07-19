The Boys has finally brought Season 4 to a close on Amazon Prime Video with Episode 8 - a finale filled with gore, chaos, and game-changing twists.

After a season building toward a presidential assassination, The Boys delivered its finale at an unfortunate time after the real-life attempt to kill former U.S. President and 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The influential event forced The Boys to drop the planned episode title of "Assassination Run" and attach a discretion warning at the opening.

Cast, Characters, and Actors of The Boys Season 4, Episode 8

Here is every major character and actor who makes up the star-studded cast of The Boys Season 4, Episode 8 (the season finale):

Antony Starr - Homelander

Antony Starr continues to head up The Boys as Homelander, the leader of the Seven and the main antagonist for the supe-killing vigilantes.

Homelander is continuing his quest for power in the finale as he looks to cease influence over the United States by placing Victoria Neuman as President.

Starr also be found on screens in Banshee, The Covenant, and Gen V.

Karl Urban - Billy Butcher

Having started the finale on Death's Door, Ryan choosing Homelander over him and murdering Grace Mallory appeared to spark a new lease of life for Butcher.

Fans finally caught a glimpse of Billy Butcher's new supe powers in the latest episode of The Boys as he used a suite of Venom-esque abilities to tear Victoria Neuman in half, putting an end to the Vice President-elect.

Butcher is played in The Boys by Karl Urban, who can also be seen in Dredd, Thor: Ragnaork, Star Trek, and next year's Mortal Kombat 2.

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell

Going into the finale, Hughe Campbell was living and sleeping with a shapeshifter disguised as Starlight, even getting engaged to the duplicate during the episode.

Hughie actor Jack Quaid was seen in theaters last year in Oppenheimer and he can currently be heard voicing the Man of Steel in My Adventures with Superman.

Erin Moriarty - Annie January/Starlight

The penultimate chapter of The Boys Season 4 left off with Annie January, aka Starlight, taken captive and replaced by a shapeshifter to frame her for the assassination of incoming President Robert Singer.

Posing as Starlight, the shapeshifter had numerous sexual encounters and got engaged to Hughie before the real Annie could break free and kill her duplicate.

Starlight is played in The Boys by Erin Moriarty, who has past credits in Blood Father, The Kings of Summer, and Captain Fantastic.

Laz Alonso - Mother's Milk

After suffering a panic attack, stepping back as the leader of the Boys, and sending his family away, Laz Alonso's Mother's Milk assists the team in the finale as they work to protect President-elect Robert Singer.

Alonso has appeared in Avatar, Detroit, Fast & Furious, and more.

Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Going into the finale, Frenchie was still working on the supe-killing virus before finally sharing a kiss with Kimiko after four seasons of romantic build-up.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger as Frenchie was controlled and kidnapped by Gen V's Cate Dunlap, leaving him in a tough position ahead of Season 5.

Frenchie is played by Israeli actor Tomer Capone, who has past credits in Fauda, One on One, Charlie Golf One, and Fullmoon, among other projects.

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko

The finale brought major developments in the relationship between Frenchie and Kimiko as they finally kissed. This all came before the two were attacked and Frenchie was taken, leading to Kimiko's first words in a scream of anguish.

Fukuhara can be seen elsewhere in Suicide Squad, Bullet Train, and the English-language version of The Boy and the Heron.

Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

After conspiring with Homelander to assassinate Robert Singer and cease the presidency, Victoria Neuman was outed by him as a supe and briefly became part of the Boys' plans to take down the Seven leader. At least that was the case until Billy Butcher appeared with his surprising new supe powers to finally kill Neuman.

Neuman is played by Claudia Doumit, who voices Farah in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and can also be seen in Dylan & Zoey and Timeless.

Olivia Morandin - Zoe Neuman

Daughter to Victoria Neuman, Homelander threatened to kill Zoe in the finale as a means of controlling her mother, who asked Hughie to watch over her in the event of her death, which came about in this episode.

Now residing in the Red River Institute, she is played by Olivia Morandin, who can be seen elsewhere in Supergirl and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan

Ryan, the son of Homelander, finally learned the truth about the rape that led to his birth from Grace Mallory in Episode 8, but ultimately lashed out in denial, seemingly reinforcing his loyalty to his biological father.

The supe-son is played by Cameron Crovetti, who can also be found in The Gray Man, Big Little Lies, and Boy Kills World.

Laila Robins - Grace Mallory

Deputy Director of the CIA Grace Mallory founded the Boys and has been influential in the fight against Vought ever since.

But after revealing the truth behind Ryan's parentage to him, she was ultimately killed by the son of Homelander in an accidental moment of anger.

Mallory was played by The Blacklist and The Walking Dead star Laila Robins

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe Kessler

Jeffrey Dean Morgan came to The Boys in a surprising role as Joe Kessler, a former military ally of Billy Butcher who turned out to be nothing more than a figment of his imagination and the embodiment of his most twisted thoughts.

As he has been for some time, Kessler continued encouraging Butcher to use the supe-killing virus to commit genocide against the "heroes" of The Boys' world.

Morgan can also be seen in Batman v Superman, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Watchmen, and more.

Chace Crawford - The Deep

After killing his octopus girlfriend, the Deep followed Homelander's plan in the finale to kill anyone with incriminating evidence against the Seven.

The Aquaman-inspired hero is brought to life by Chace Crawford, who appeared elsewhere in Gossip Girl and The Covenant.

Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir II

Black Noir was replaced by a stand-in actor after Homelander killed the original last season, but the new Seven hero is just as capable as ever and joined the deep in helping eliminate any potential threats.

Much like the original Black Noir, his replacement is played by Nathan Mitchell, who also featured in Ginny & Georgia, iZombie, and Arrow.

Valorie Curry - Firecracker

The Homelander-loyal right-wing supe Firecracker had begun seeing side effects from the medication allowing her to produce milk by the finale. She later joined her fellow members of the Seven in taking down those on Homelander's kill list.

She is played by Valorie Curry, who can be found in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2, Blair Witch, The Tick, and more.

Susan Heyward - Sister Sage

Sister Sage has very much been the de-facto leader of Vought lately, helping Homelander develop a master plan to cease control of the United States.

While that plan may have seemingly failed, Sister Sage brought the revelation everything was on track and teased "Phase 2" of the operation to come.

The genius member of the Seven is brought to life by Susan Heyward from Orange Is the New Black, Powers, and Delilah.

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Vought CEO Ashley Barrett has been living in fear of Homelander all season, but that all came to a head in the finale when she was placed on the Seven's kill list.

In a moment of fear, Ashley prepared to escape Vought and go on the run and took Compound V, setting her up with fresh supe abilities for Season 5.

Ashley is played by Colby Minifie has past credits in Jessica Jones, Fear the Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Boys spin-off Gen V.

Sabrina Saudin - Also Ashley

Also Ashley got her nickname from being the second Vought executive of the same name at the company behind CEO Ashley Barrett.

Unfortunately, she was killed by Black Noir II in the finale in the cull of employees with incriminating information against the Seven.

She is portrayed by Sabrina Saudin, who can also be seen in True Justice, Gen V, Locke & Key, and more.

Jim Beaver - Robert "Dakota Bob" Singer

President-elect Robert Singer has been at the center of Season 4 as Homelander and Victoria Neuman set course to assassinate him and take the White House. But ultimately, Singer was able to come out alive.

But after he was exposed for his plot to assassinate Neuman before then, Singer was arrested and removed from power under the 25th Amendment.

Singer is brought to life by Jim Beaver, who is best known for Supernatural, The Winchesters, Deadwood, and more.

David Andrews - Senator Calhoun

Steven Calhoun, a Senator and Speaker of the House, found himself with a promotion in The Boys as the arrest of Robert Singer and the death of Victoria Neuman placed him as the next U.S. President.

Calhoun has so far proved to be an ally to Homelander in declaring martial law and deputizing hundreds of Vought superheroes under his command.

The role is brought to life by David Andrews, who previously featured in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Apollo 13, and more.

Maddie Phillips - Cate Dunlap

Gen V's Guardian of Godolkin Cate Dunlap returned once again for Season 4's cliffhanger ending as she brainwashed Frenchie while abducting him and Kimiko.

Dunlap is played by Maddie Phillips, who played the role in Gen V and has other credits in Supernatural, Louder Milk, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Asa Germann - Sam Riordan

Cate Dunlap isn't the only Gen V supe back for the finale as Sam Riordan joined her to help apprehend Frenchie and Kimiko after promising to "answer the call" to aid Homelander after Vought's V52 Expo.

Riordan is played by Asa Germann after his leading role in Gen V.

Ess Hödlmoser - Cindy

Cindy is another supe who returned in the season finale as she used telekinesis to drop a boat in the path of Hughie and Starlight so they could be apprehended.

The telekinetic supe is played by Ess Hödlmoser, who has also been seen in Code 8, Titans, Fort Salem, and more.

Derek Johns - Love Sausage

The crudely-powered Love Sausage returned in the Season 4 finale as he used his enhanced penis to knockout Mother's Milk so he could be apprehended.

Love Sausage is played by Derek Johns, who can be seen in other projects such as Essex Country, Moonfall, The Sacrifice Game, and We Are Zombies.

Jensen Ackles - Soldier Boy

After he was defeated thanks to Queen Maeve and the Boys in the Season 3 finale, Soldier Boy was placed in a cryogenic container by the CIA. The Season 4 post-credits scene finally addressed the revelation as President Calhoun led Homelander to see his father cryogenically frozen.

While the series appears to be laying the groundwork for Jensen Ackles' Soldier to return more impactfully in Season 5, only time will tell if he joins the Boys in bringing down Vought or sides with his son Homelander.

Ackles is best known for his leading role in Supernatural, but he has also voiced Batman and Red Hood in many animated DC projects.

All four seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

