The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date, Story Details & Everything We Know

The Boys Season 4 is about to enter its third week on Amazon Prime Video with Episode 5 after a jaw-dropping Episode 4. As the countdown continues, fans are eager to know when it will be released and what the story's next chapter will hold.

Episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," unraveled Homelander's tragic backstory of childhood abuse and showed Hughie setting out to save his father with Compound V. The rivalry between Starlight and Firecracker also came to a head with a brutal and public confrontation.

When Will The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 Release?

As has been the case with every episode of The Boys, Season 4, Episode 5, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 27 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

After Episode 5, Season 4 will run for three more episodes to close out the eight-chapter run. The full schedule for the coming episodes can be seen below:

Episode 5, "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" - Thursday, June 27

Episode 6, "Dirty Business" - Thursday, July 4

Episode 7, "The Insider" - Thursday, July 11

Episode 8, "Assassination Run" - Thursday, July 18

Who Will Appear in The Boys Season 4, Episode 5?

The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 ought to feature all the familiar faces fans have come to expect from the superhero saga. This will likely include all the usual members of the titular vigilante group, the Seven, and other regular players such as Ashley Barrett, Victoria Neuman, and Hughie's parents, Hugh and Daphne.

The official promo for "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" also confirmed some exciting guest stars from the spin-off series Gen V. Both Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap and Asa Germann's Sam Riordan will feature in the episode along with Derek Wilson's Iron Man-inspired Supe Tek Knight.

The full expected cast for The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 can be seen below:

Karl Urban - Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr - Homelander

Erin Moriarty - Annie January/Starlight

Laz Alonso - Mother's Milk

Jessie T. Usher - Reggie Franklin/A-Train

Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro

Chace Crawford - Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep

Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir II

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe Kessler

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan Butcher

Susan Heyward - Sister Sage

Valorie Curry - Firecracker

Derek Wilson - Robert Vernon/Tek Knight

Simon Pegg - Hugh Campbell Sr.

Rosemarie DeWitt - Daphne Campbell

Maddie Phillips - Cate Dunlap

Asa Germann - Samuel "Sam" Riordan

What Will Happen in The Boys Season 4, Episode 5?

The official promo for The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 revealed the first look at Vought's V52 Expo, which will be attended by members of the Seven, including Homelander and The Deep. In classic fashion for the series, there will undoubtedly be plenty of chaos and drama at the event.

The trailer also showed off the Boys' visit to a farm where they will be chased down by flying and bloodthirsty sheep. This ought to offer a fresh look at the effects of Compound V with a batch of brutal, super-powered livestock.

Among the major focuses for Episode 5 ought to be the fate of Hugh Campbell Sr. after he was injected with Compound V. One has to wonder what consequences may come from this decision, what powers he may develop, and how life-saving this will prove to be for Hughie's father.

The Boys will finally bring in some intriguing Gen V connections, as the promo saw Butcher uncover a virus that can kill Supes. This was first teased in the spin-off's post-credits scene as Butcher explored the Woods lab where Vought created this virus in Gen V, which may soon prove vital to the Boys' anti-Supe efforts.

Beyond that, three Gen V characters - Sam, Cate, and Tek Knight - had made their way to the Seven Tower in the promo, where they appeared to be with A-Train, Sister Sage, and Homelander. Only time will tell how they fit into the picture and perhaps Sister Sage's grand masterplan for Vought and Homelander.

Starlight could also face ramifications for her brutal and public attack on Firecracker at the end of the last episode. Maybe this could see some of her loyal Starlighters turning against her and possibly even the Seven taking more action against her and the Boys in an act of vengeance.

Speaking of Firecracker, the last episode also saw her hiding a bottle of metoclopramide pills, which are often used for end-of-life care, especially after chemotherapy. This may spark major revelations about her in Episode 5 or a further installment, as she could turn out to be dying or seriously ill.

The official promo for The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 can be seen below:

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes premiere every Thursday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

