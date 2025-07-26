Tiger Woods' Happy Gilmore 2 Role Was Adam Sandler's 'Dream' That Didn't Come True

Adam Sandler's dream in Happy Gilmore 2 was to include Tiger Woods, but sadly, it didn't happen. The highly anticipated sequel to 1996's Happy Gilmore has finally been released on Netflix, catching up with Sandler's titular character in the present day. Happy Gilmore 2 highlights a star-studded cast of characters, bringing together several golf legends in special cameos, such as Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, and Tony Finau. However, one notable absence is the iconic Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods is perhaps a member of golf's Mount Rushmore, with him being widely regarded as the greatest golfer in history. His absence in Happy Gilmore 2 is clearly a missed opportunity, but there are several factors why the expert golfer didn't appear.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2 revolves around the titular golfer's road to redemption after his life took a turn due to the death of his wife, Virginia Venit. The film brings back Adam Sandler alongside new and familiar faces like Bad Bunny, Haley Joel Osment, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Julie Bowen. Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Why Wasn't Tiger Woods In Happy Gilmore 2?

Netflix

Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler has been open about his dream to include Tiger Woods in the sequel. Speaking as a guest on The Dan Patrick Show in May 2024, Sandler briefly addressed the possibility of a Tiger Woods cameo, admitting that he's going to "write all [his] dreams" to try and make it happen:

"I would love it. We'll see. I'm gonna write all my dreams and then you never know what's gonna happen."

Sandler was clearly hopeful about a Tiger Woods cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, but sadly, it didn't happen. This was unfortunate, considering that the sequel managed to include many notable top pro golfers in special roles. Most notably, the number one-ranked player in golf, Scottie Scheffler (who was also part of Full Swing Season 3), agreed to appear and even had a substantial role in the movie.

Despite that, the sequel still managed to include references to Tiger Woods.

The professional golfer was referenced at the 1:56 mark of Happy Gilmore 2 when Gilmore mentioned that he took a page from Tiger Woods' book when he created his own video game after years of success:

"Tiger Woods had a video game, so we did a Happy Gilmore one..."

At the 33:32 mark, a mini statue of Tiger Woods (seen above) was included when Gilmore was about to enter a meeting of golfers ahead of the U.S. Bank Tour Championship to determine which ones would represent them ahead of the clash against new up-and-coming players from Maxi Golf.

Netflix

The final Tiger Woods reference happened at the 1:27:53 mark of Happy Gilmore 2 when Gilmore was giving a pep talk to his former rival, Shooter McGavin, by describing him as "the greatest golfer of the 90s, except for me and Tiger."

There could be several factors why Tiger Woods didn't appear in Happy Gilmore 2 despite being referenced. According to his IMDb page, Tiger has never cameoed in any movie, so it's possible that he wanted to preserve his streak.

Woods could have chosen to focus on his golf career and other ventures instead of agreeing to appear in Happy Gilmore 2 (which is confusing because other notable golfers had cameos and special roles in the sequel).

It's also possible that creative differences would've played a part. Given Sandler's "dream" of including Tiger Woods, there could be a version of the script where he appeared, but he may not have liked his potential role in the film.

While some fans would think that Tiger Woods is not a fan of Happy Gilmore or Adam Sandler, it's worth noting that the legendary golfer actually took part in the celebration of Happy Gilmore's 25th anniversary event (via TaylorMade Golf Europe) in August 2021. Woods joined other golfers like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, and Tommy Fleetwood as they tried their hand at recreating Gilmore's iconic swing from the first movie.

Will Tiger Woods Ever Appear in Happy Gilmore 3 if It Gets Made?

Netflix

Despite Tiger Woods' absence, there is always a chance he will be included if Happy Gilmore 3 is ever made.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct, Happy Gilmore 2 director Kyle Newacheck had an honest response about a potential threequel, noting that he "would be too forward to even think about it right now:"

"Kyle Newacheck: I mean, I don't know. I wouldn't be too forward. I would be too forward to even think about it right now. The first one took [a] 29-year gestation period before they figured out what the second one is. I feel like whatever I come up with right now is going to be, not it, homie."

Happy Gilmore 2's ending showed the titular golfer coming to terms with the death of his wife while also on the verge of competing at the British Open (after winning over Maxi Golf and "saving" golf in the process).

If another movie gets made, then there is a potential way for Tiger Woods to be included, considering that he is a three-time Champion Golfer at The Open.

Tiger could be one of the possible players competing against Gilmore, opening up a new rivalry between the pair. The movie could double down on the message of "never meet your heroes," and could portray Tiger as a fierce rival opposite Gilmore.