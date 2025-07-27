Rob Schneider's Happy Gilmore 2 Role Is Much Different Than We Thought It'd Be

To the surprise of many, Saturday Night Live alum (and frequent Adam Sandler collaborator) Rob Schneider appeared as a special cameo in Happy Gilmore 2; however, his role in the film may not be what fans expected. The new Netflix comedy, which serves as a sequel to the beloved 1996 film, follows Sandler's Happy as he comes out of golf retirement to fund his daughter's ballet lessons.

As is the case with many modern Sandler films, Happy Gilmore 2 is a cameo-filled affair (including the likes of Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Travis Kelce). Part of this expansive cast includes several former SNL co-stars who worked on the hit sketch comedy show with Adam Sandler, leading some to wonder if someone like Rob Schneider could appear.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix, picking up the franchise's underdog story nearly 30 years after the first film. The movie, directed by Workaholics creator Kyle Newacheck, stars Sandler alongside returning stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald (however, not everyone made the jump from Happy Gilmore 1 to 2). New actors joining the film include Benny Safdie and professional golfer John Daly.

Is Rob Schneider In Happy Gilmore 2?

Rob Schneider has been making headlines during Happy Gilmore 2's promotional tour, but is the former SNL actor actually in the new Netflix comedy?

It turns out that the Grown Ups star does appear in the new movie, but it may not be the way fans would have expected.

Schneider pops up in a blink-and-you-will-miss-it scene about 45:00 minutes into the hitting-the-links sequel. The actor appears during Happy's 'Happy Place' moment, mimicking a scene from the first film.

As he steps to the tee box after reentering the world of golf for the first time in years, Sandler's Happy goes to his happy place in his head, saying he "needs to update his 'Happy Place' to something a little more age-appropriate."

Netflix

This shows him sitting on a toilet watching a viral squirrel video, a nurse showing that he has low cholesterol, and Gilmore discovering that he fits in 'Medium' size pants. However, Schneider is also included in this moment as a Dwarf Cowboy riding a tricycle.

This mirrors a sequence where Sandler's character does the same thing in the first movie, envisioning another Dwarf Cowboy character, played (at the time) by Jared Van Snellenberg.

Netflix

Schneider's cameo in Happy's Happy Gilmore 2 'Happy Place' will likely surprise fans familiar with the first movie, seeing as he seems to be at least playing a role similar to the one played by Van Snellenberg in Happy Gilmore 1.

This is the 21st time Sandler and Schneider have appeared in a feature-length film together, dating back to 1994's Airheads.