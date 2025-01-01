Happy Gilmore 2 Release Window Gets Confirmed by Star

Happy Gilmore 2, the follow-up to Adam Sandler’s memorable ‘90s hit, is winding up for its 2025 release.

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore was one of the films that put Adam Sandler on the map following his stint on Saturday Night Live. Now, nearly 30 years later, Sandler and many co-stars from the original will return for Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2.

Adam Sandler’s pal and frequent collaborator Nick Swarsdon recently made a “Throwback Thursday” post on Instagram that shed some light on Happy Gilmore 2’s release window.

The photo showed Sandler and Swarsdon at an unspecified date from yesteryear. Swarsdon also stars in Happy Gilmore 2 as Happy’s caddy. The actor updated fans on the film’s release:

"'Happy Gilmore 2' dropping this summer! Teaser is out now and aired last night during football. Looking to drop my Toilet Head special same time!! Game on 2025!"

With Happy Gilmore 2 essentially confirmed for Summer 2025, fans now know where to target their excitement. Swarsdon also used the post to promote his newest comedy special based on his Toilet Head tour.

Happy Gilmore himself, Adam Sandler, also guested on The Dan Patrick Show in early December. During his interview, Sandler narrowed down that Summer 2025 window even further, but cautioned, "You never know what’s gonna happen:"

”I don’t know 100% but I think around July. Not July Fourth, but… they’re trying to get it done in time for July... You never know what’s gonna happen. We’re just finishing today. It’s the last day.”

Will Happy Gilmore 2 Be Released in Theaters?

When the first Happy Gilmore arrived in theaters on February 16, 1996, it rocketed to the #2 spot at the box office faster than a golf ball launched by its title character. Suffice it to say, after raking in $41 million on a $12 million budget, Happy Gilmore was a bonafide financial success.

So, logically speaking, would Netflix, who is distributing Happy Gilmore 2, not want a slice of the pie with regard to theatrical revenue?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it is a little hazy whether or not Happy Gilmore 2 will see a cinema release. Nothing has been officially confirmed in either direction. It does feel quite likely that Netflix will opt to keep the sequel strictly for streaming, however.

The platform has traditionally been very allergic to putting its original movies in theaters. Possible explanations include the idea that Netflix is solely focused on streaming and doesn’t want to spend anything it doesn’t have to on marketing.

Speaking at a press conference in February (via Deadline), Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria dispelled any notions that the corporation would make the jump to cinemas in any real fashion:

"I think a lot of companies and business do theatrical and it’s a great business for them. It’s just not our business."

Additionally, given that the other original films that Adam Sandler has produced for Netflix have remained exclusive to the service, Happy Gilmore 2 landing in theaters next summer does not seem like it is on the table.

Sandler has been on a hot streak, with his last two Netflix projects being critical darlings. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Hustle were hailed as some of his best work yet. Hopefully, Happy Gilmore 2 will keep the momentum going.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be released on Netflix in 2025.