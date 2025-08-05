DC Studios Officially Reveals When Lex Luthor #2 Will Arrive to the DCU

A new Lex Luthor is coming to the DCU, but not the one many fans might think. At San Diego Comic-Con, DC Studios co-head James Gunn revealed that Peacemaker Season 2 will introduce a new antagonist, calling them another character's "Lex Luthor." While not referring to the classic Superman villain directly, the comment sparked fresh speculation about the character's role in Season 2.

James Gunn brought plenty of laughs and surprises to Peacemaker's Season 2 panel at SDCC 2025, revealing that longtime collaborator Rooker is joining the new season as a DCU villain with an unusual target: the show's fan-favorite sidekick, Eagly.

While teasing new characters coming to Peacemaker Season 2, Gunn revealed that Rooker will be "the world's most famous eagle hunter:"

"Michael Rooker plays a character by the name of Red St. Wild. He's the world's most famous eagle hunter. I guess you guys didn't know there was such a thing as a famous eagle hunter. Well, that's what he is very proud of doing."

But Gunn wasn't done teasing the bizarre brilliance that fans have come to expect from Peacemaker. "He's basically Eagly's Lex Luthor," he continued. "So [Eagly] gets his own archenemy this season."

Peacemaker Season 2

"You kill all your archenemies," he said, turning to series star John Cena, "but Eagly gets one. Eagly has earned one. Eagly's badass."

Rooker's Red St. Wild, whose first look left fans stunned, will seemingly add a completely new dimension (no pun intended) to the show's second season, introducing a legitimate threat to Peacemaker's loyal bird companion. Gunn even teased action ahead for the bald eagle: "Eagly gets his own fight scenes this season. He did some pretty cool stuff."

Peacemaker Season 2

It seems that Rooker's character could be part of a B-plot hunting down Eagly, but it will also be fascinating to see how Gunn intertwines these storylines.

The reveal adds to the growing hype around Peacemaker Season 2, which premieres August 21 on HBO Max and marks the second live-action chapter of the new DCU.

Taking place just one month after the events of Gunn's Superman, the season directly connects to the rebooted DCU timeline while still keeping some of the canon established in Peacemaker Season 1 and The Suicide Squad. Gunn has made it clear that while the universe is expanding, the irreverent tone and character-driven chaos that defined the original season are still at the heart of the show. And yes, that includes giving Eagly the spotlight he deserves.

John Cena returns as Peacemaker, going up against an alternate-universe version of himself in Season 2. Also returning are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as the unhinged but loyal Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as tech specialist John Economos.

On the new character front, Frank Grillo joins as Rick Flag Sr., the former Creature Commandos leader and now head of A.R.G.U.S., driven by a personal vendetta against Peacemaker over the death of his son.

With its mix of returning fan favorites and new antagonists, Peacemaker Season 2 promises to blend multiversal chaos, absurdist humor, and push that TV-MA rating to the limit.

Who Are the Villains of Peacemaker Season 2?

With Rooker's Red St. Wild, Peacemaker Season 2 is stacking up a wild and unpredictable lineup of villains, each bringing a unique kind of chaos to the DCU.

Meanwhile, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. serves as the season's main human threat to Peacemaker, but he's also a hero in the greater DCU.

With political power moves, personal vendettas, and even potential multiverse connections in play, the season promises a full-blown collision of the absurd and the deadly. Gunn has teased that fans should expect major twists, emotional payoffs, and a few unexpected enemies lurking in the shadows. Season 2 isn't just expanding the DCU, it's doing it with feathers, fury, and full-on villainy.