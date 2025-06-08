Peacemaker Season 2: Every DC Superhero Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Five powerful DC heroes are set to appear in Peacemaker Season 2, and fans are already debating who tops the list. The upcoming season of the HBO Max series continues this niche corner of the once DCEU (now DCU) with John Cena's Peacemaker returning for another chaotic mission.

Peacemaker Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2025, continuing the story of Christopher Smith, the violent yet oddly principled vigilante introduced in The Suicide Squad. This new season marks a transition from the DCEU to the rebooted DCU, taking place after the events of Superman. Along with John Cena reprising his lead role, the returning cast includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland, with newcomers like Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, and Sol Rodríguez joining the ensemble.

Season 2 will explore Peacemaker's internal struggles as he tries to reconcile his violent past with his desire to do good, though often in morally questionable ways. The storyline picks up as Peacemaker crosses paths with Rick Flag Sr. (Grillo), who's seeking a complex form of justice for his son's death and becomes entangled with a new superhero team led by Maxwell Lord. Notably, the season features surprising appearances by Superman characters like Guy Gardner's Green Lantern and Hawkgirl, making this a true crossover event of DC heroes.

Green Lantern

Guy Gardner, portrayed by Nathan Fillion, claims the top spot as the most powerful character in Peacemaker Season 2, a ranking that aligns with his boastful personality. As a Green Lantern, he wields a power ring fueled by willpower, allowing him to create glowing green constructs limited only by his imagination and resolve, as seen in the Superman trailer, where he flips military vehicles with a giant energy hand. His brash, hot-headed demeanor doesn't detract from his status as one of the most battle-hardened members of the Green Lantern Corps, showcasing fearless determination in combat.

The visuals of his powers in the rebooted DCU stay true to the comics, emphasizing the versatility and raw strength of his constructs. However, his impulsive nature can lead to reckless decisions. Despite this, his ability to manifest virtually anything through sheer will makes him a powerhouse if he ever springs into action in Peacemaker Season 2.

Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl soars high on this list, outranking many more heroes in Peacemaker than she does in Superman. Her Thanagarian heritage grants her superhuman strength, flight through Nth metal wings, and proficiency with ancient weaponry, including a mace that disrupts magical and energy-based attacks. In the new DCU, she operates under Maxwell Lord's sponsorship at Lord Tech.

Her combat prowess and resilience make her a standout, capable of holding her own against powerful foes. Hawkgirl's blend of physical might, flight, and tactical weaponry ensures she's an impactful force on any stage.

Peacemaker

The lead character, Peacemaker, is a hulking human hero whose peak physical condition makes him a formidable presence in Peacemaker Season 2. Trained by his father from birth, Peacemaker is a master marksman, capable of precise shots with pistols, shotguns, and even blowguns, hitting targets without looking. His durability lets him survive severe injuries, like being shot in the throat or crushed under rubble in The Suicide Squad.

However, his obsessive drive for peace leads him to extreme measures, including killing allies like Rick Flag, which can alienate teammates. More strategic opponents can also exploit his lack of emotional nuance and reliance on brute force, though his sheer resilience and skill keep him high on this list.

Vigilante

Freddie Stroma's Vigilante brings a wiry but deadly skill set to Peacemaker Season 2, honed through relentless training. Despite his lean build, he exhibits great human strength and durability, surviving torture, explosions, and gunshots with resilience. His expertise in martial arts and marksmanship (evident when he shot a smiley face into a target or took out multiple enemies with a sniper rifle) makes him a lethal combatant.

However, his psychopathic tendencies and low social intelligence can lead to reckless behavior, often misreading situations or alienating allies. His nearsightedness, requiring a specialized visor, and his emotionless killer mindset further complicate his teamwork, placing him just below Peacemaker in power.

Rick Flag Sr.

Rick Flag Sr., portrayed by Frank Grillo, ranks last among Peacemaker Season 2's powerhouses, as he lacks superpowers and has no remarkable skills yet displayed in the DCU. A highly trained military operative, his strength lies in his tactical expertise and unyielding determination, which is likely to be his defining trait in the series. His role in Peacemaker Season 2 suggests his rage-fueled focus will make him a compelling antagonist figure going up against Cena's Peacemaker.