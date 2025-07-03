7 Superman 2025 Characters Are Confirmed For Roles in Future DCU Movies & TV Series

DC Studios is currently rebooting its superhero cinematic universe with the next release being Superman on July 11. Following this, several DCU projects are already in development, and studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are already planting seeds to connect each project in their cinematic universe.

Audiences will meet a new roster of characters in Superman, but this movie isn't the last time many of their faces will be seen in the DCU, with several characters already confirmed to appear in other upcoming DC titles.

Superman Characters Who Will Appear Elsewhere in the New DCU

Green Lantern

DC Studios

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will be introduced as the Green Lantern of the Justice Gang in Superman, but he is just one of several Green Lanterns in the intergalactic space corps.

Fillion has confirmed roles in not one but two upcoming DCU projects, first making a cameo in Peacemaker Season 2. Unsurprisingly, he will appear then alongside his Green Lantern brethren in the HBO Max series, Lanterns.

Hawkgirl

DC Studios

Isabela Merced is following up her roles in Madame Web and The Last of Us with a superhero debut in Superman, playing Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl. Another member of the Justice Gang, Hawkgirl was also confirmed for a role in Peacemaker Season 2, where she was shown screening Peacemaker (John Cena) for a role on their team.

It's unclear where Hawkgirl may appear after this, although Merced has teased that there is still plenty more to learn about her.

Mr Terrific

DC Studios

Audiences will meet the third member of the Justice Gang in Superman: Edi Gathegi's Mr Terrific, a hero with advanced technology and the intellect to match.

Unlike his Justice Gang members Hawkgirl and Green Lantern, Mr Terrific was not sighted in Peacemaker Season 2. However, this doesn't mean Gathegi's time as the hero is over, as the actor teased to Entertainment Weekly that "[Superman] isn't the only project that I'll be in."

There are endless places where Gathegi could reprise his role. The actor is potentially in Peacemaker Season 2, but hasn't been revealed in trailers yet. Alternatively, he may appear in a voice role in one of the animated DC projects that are on the way.

The Engineer

DC Studios

María Gabriela de Faría will portray one of the villains in Superman, The Engineer, who has a distinct twist on the character from DC comics.

Her character will presumably survive the film's events, as De Faría hinted that Gunn has already spoken to her about her character's future in the DCU. "We did have a bit of that conversation about the future of the Engineer. And [Gunn] was very secretive... He's keeping me in the dark, but apparently he has a great idea of what to do with this character," de Faría said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The obvious direction is for the Engineer to appear in The Authority, as she is a founding member of the group in the comics. An adaptation of The Authority is one of several confirmed films in development at DC.

Rick Flag Sr.

HBO

Frank Grillo is one of the few actors who has already appeared in the rebooted DCU. He portrayed Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series Creature Commandos and will likely return to the role in Season 2 of the HBO show.

Rick Flag's role is dynamic in the DCU. He'll next appear in Superman as the ARGUS director before he's seen again in Peacemaker Season 2, where he has beef with the titular character over the murder of his son. Flag Sr. is essentially the DCU's version of Nick Fury, so Grillo can expect to be seen in DC Studios projects for years.

Maxwell Lord

HBO

Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) is another tech billionaire introduced in Superman alongside Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Lord is the corporate backer of the Justice Gang, and he and his company, LordTech, will continue to have a role in the wider DCU, starting with Peacemaker Season 2, where he is shown interviewing Peacemaker for a possible spot on the team.

Maxwell isn't the only character Sean Gunn has played in the DCU, as the actor appeared in either voice or motion-capture roles in several of his brother's projects, including The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos. Whether it's as Lord, or another DC character, Superman isn't the last time audiences will see Sean Gunn in the DCU.

Superman (Rumored)

DC Studios

David Coronswet will don the tights and cape as the next Superman/Clark Kent in the summer blockbuster, and the actor has a bright future ahead of him in the DCU. Superman is often the face of DC, meaning there is no shortage of places he could appear next.

The prevailing theory is that Corenswet will next appear as the Man of Steel in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. As Kara Zor-El's cousin, it would make sense for Superman to show up in the film and build the rapport between the two Kryptonians. Likewise, Milly Alcock is expected to appear in Superman this year, before making her solo debut in 2026.