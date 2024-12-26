DC Studios' Own Nick Fury Just Got Revealed

DC Studios now has its take on Nick Fury, which was introduced in the first-ever DCU project.

The MCU had arguably no bigger connective tissue than Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, the former director of SHIELD. Jackson is even part of multiple exclusive MCU clubs for his work after appearing in 14 Marvel Studios projects, which does not even include two episodes of Agents of SHIELD.

While he continues that impressive MCU run, DC is kickstarting its interconnected universe with the release of Creature Commandos, whose first two episodes debuted on December 5.

DC Studios Reveals Nick Fury Character Comparison

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes during press rounds for Creature Commandos, star Frank Grillo teased new information about his DCU character, Rick Flag Sr.

The outlet asked Grillo about the comparisons his character is getting to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, one of the longest-standing characters in the MCU.

Grillo explained how Flag is "integrated into so many of the stories" the way Fury was, which is something DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hopes to see continue with Flag:

"Wow, those are good questions I think what mirrors the kind of Sam Jackson vibe is just that he's integrated into so many of the stories and like Sam Jackson, who seems to be in every single movie ever made, aside from even Marvel, James has done the same thing intertwining Rick Flag Sr. in a very cool way, specifically in 'Peacemaker.'"

He explained that he is a "very specific, very different kind of Rick Flag" in Peacemaker Season 2, which is "a little bit more evolved" than how he is in Creature Commandos. This ties back to what Jackson did as Nick Fury, as he evolved throughout nearly all the MCU's stories:

"Like, I'm a very specific, very different kind of Rick Flag in 'Peacemaker' than I am in 'Creature Commandos,' kind of a little bit more evolved. And that's the same with Sam Jackson. It's the same thing that they did with Sam Jackson is, he was kind of the through line for a lot of the movies or at least the familiar line for a lot of the movies..."

What To Expect From Rick Flag Sr. In the DC Universe

Thus far in Creature Commandos, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag has been a force to be reckoned with. From his adult escapades with Princess Ilana Rostovic to his battle with Dr. Phosphorus, the first two episodes have proven him to be somebody no one wants to mess with.

While this marks Grillo's introduction into the DCU, he is already confirmed for multiple other appearances across the franchise's future. Set photos showed Flag in 2025's Superman, and he will also jump over to the live-action side of the small screen in Peacemaker Season 2.

Moving forward, the question is how many projects Grillo has lined up, particularly with only about half of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate being revealed.

For now, viewers are hooked on Rick Flag's story in the DCU's first new project, which already teases connections to his late son and a history of working with superheroes and villains.

New episodes of Creature Commandos stream on Max every Thursday.