In a surprise twist, David Corenswet's debut in the DCU came much earlier than expected.

James Gunn's new DCU has officially launched with the first two episodes of Creature Commandos streaming on Max.

The cast for the DCU's first show is loaded, including Amanda Waller returning to voice Amanda Waller and Frank Grillo jumping from Marvel to DCU, voicing Rick Flag Sr.

Missing from the Creature Commandos cast, however, is Superman's David Corenswet, but that soon may change.

Warning - this article contains minor spoilers for an upcoming episode of Creature Commandos.

David Corenswet's Superman DCU Debut

David Corenswet's Superman made a surprise debut in the teaser trailer shown at the end of Creature Commandos' premiere episodes, sparking excitement and theories among DC fans.

The trailer, which offers glimpses of episodes yet to air, revealed a dramatic future vision (seemingly created by Anya Chalotra's Circe) that portrays Superman meeting a tragic fate.

Max

While Superman is clearly front and center, the first look at Starfire (impaled) is also shown, along with what appears to be Mr. Terrific on the right side of the image.

This marks the first official look at Corenswet's portrayal of the Man of Steel in the DC Universe (beyond some Superman promotion), only building more anticipation for his larger role in Gunn's reimagined franchise.

The trailer also hinted at connections with other DC heroes, including Peacemaker, further weaving Creature Commandos into the broader DCU storyline.

As there are seven episodes of Creature Commandos, now the question becomes how big this story will be and whether Corenswet will appear in a voice-acting capacity.

Will David Corenswet Be in Creature Commandos?

A shot of adrenaline was pumped into the hearts of many DC fans when they saw Superman in the Creature Commandos trailer, even if he's shown crucified.

There's no doubt that this is a magical dark vision by Circe with little major DCU implications, even though this could be a look into a dire future.

It seems unlikely that Corenswet's voice will be used in Creature Commandos, even though it cannot be ruled out.

The DCU's upcoming projects are tightly wound by James Gunn, having directed or written the new TV series, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 (which all take place in sequential order).

This may mean that those three stories could have more character overlap than previously teased or imagined.

Rick Flag Sr. is, thus far, the only confirmed character appearing in all three projects, creating a thread through the beginning stages of the DCU.

The most likely place for fans to hear and see Corenswet's take on Clark Kent/Kal-El will be in the highly anticipated Superman trailer, expected sometime this month or early next year.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.