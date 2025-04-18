Superman 2025 Video Reveals First Official Look At Historic DC Crossover

A new Superman promotional video marked a significant first for the DCU. The "Superman - Superman Day Behind The Scenes Look" revealed the first animation-to-live-action crossover set for the DCU, with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

Grillo's hardened DC Comics general debuted in the DCU first in animation in Creature Commandos before being revealed as a live-action character appearing in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film. This is the first time a DCU character has jumped from animation to live-action, and Grillo will again play the character, just like he did in animation.

Some characters have gone the other way in James Gunn's new super-powered universe; however, none have gone from an animated project to live-action before Grillo's Rick Flag.

A few characters who first appeared in live-action before appearing in animation for the new take on the Blue Brand include Amanda Waller, John Economos, King Shark, and Weasel (three of whom were played by the same actor as their live-action variants).

Grillo's DC character is just one of many from the extended DC Comics universe confirmed for James Gunn's Superman, with Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, and many more locked in for the big-screen DCU kick-off. How these other DC characters will play into the David Corenswet-led superhero epic remains to be seen, but surely, they will play a part in filling out this comic book world.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025, officially kicking off the DCU under the watch of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The movie will follow a new version of the iconic Man of Steel (David Corenswet), taking on the dastardly Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), surrounded by several familiar faces from across the DC Comics canon.

Watch DC's full Superman Behind The Scenes Look video below:

How Will Rick Flag Sr. Play Into Superman?

After commanding the Creature Commandos in their R-rated animated series late last year, seeing Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. back for Superman will almost surely be an exciting prospect for fans.

The seasoned military general will likely play a key role in the upcoming big-screen effort, being the military representative that many of these Superman stories seem to have.

With a god-like figure jaunting around the globe and answering to no one, it would make sense that a military outfit like the U.S. Army would take notice.

So, one can likely expect Grillo's DCU character to appear in the summertime blockbuster, pushing the military agenda as the U.S. Army attempts to understand Superman's motives and if he truly is as pure-hearted as he is said to be.

Leaked footage from the movie's set depicts this coming to a head at some point in the film.

A short video provided to The Direct in June 2024 showcased David Corenswet's other-worldly hero being arrested by some military outfit with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. at the helm.

The Man of Steel seems to be cooperating with Flag and his team, but this moment will likely cause some tension between the two characters in the future (no one likes to be put into handcuffs).

Rick Flag Sr. will likely not have much involvement in the movie beyond this scene, serving as a brief cameo for fans who have seen Creature Commandos and showing that this is, in fact, the interconnected universe that James Gunn promised it would be.