Peacemaker Season 2 Confirms Its 3 Big Connections to the New Superman Movie

The trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 has confirmed the project will feature several connections to Superman. After initially being launched in the DCEU, DC Studios head James Gunn (who also directs both projects) has carried his superhero TV show into his new vision for the DCU, allowing the two live-action projects to intersect. Gunn's Superman will be released on July 11 and serves as a fresh start for DC's cinematic universe, while Peacemaker's next season will drop on Max on August 21.

While both DC projects share a director in Gunn, Peacemaker's second season has some active shoutouts to Superman that help to make the new DCU feel more connected.

How Peacemaker Season 2 Connects to James Gunn's Superman

Maxwell Lord's Justice Gang

The latest trailer for Peacemaker surprised fans by revealing that Season 2 will feature three characters from Superman: Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion). The trio is seen hosting a panel for potential new members of the Justice Gang, which Peacemaker (John Cena) interviews for and is rejected by.

All three characters will first be introduced in Superman, with Lord seemingly responsible for funding and backing the superhero team, whom David Coronswet's Superman will encounter (and potentially disrupt or join). It's unclear how closely connected the timeline of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 will be, so it's difficult to say whether this scene takes place before or after the events of Superman (which could spoil the fate of the Justice Gang).

ARGUS and Rick Flag Sr.

The fictional government organization once led by Amanda Waller will return in Peacemaker Season 2, with a new leader: Rick Flag Senior (Frank Grillo). Grillo's character is the father of Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), whom Peacemaker killed during The Suicide Squad, which immediately paints a target on his back in Season 2.

Flag Sr. is a strong part of the connective tissue of Gunn's new DCU, with Grillo playing the character in Creature Commandos, and soon Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. Flag Sr. is expected only to have a small role in Superman, but his appearance will likely help to set up his much larger part in Peacemaker Season 2.

Jitters Coffee

Another small but subtle shout-out to Superman in the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer is the logo for Jitters Coffee. Keeya (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow) is the wife of Peacemaker's ARGUS comrade, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). After losing her job in Season 1, Keeya is shown at a new place of work in the Season 2 trailer, which is none other than Jitters Coffee, a fictional cafe chain that is well established in DC lore and will also feature in Superman.

This reference to Superman is another way that Peacemaker Season 2 is starting to feel connected to the broader DC universe.

BONUS: Krank Toys

While not explicitly linked to Superman, the trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 does include another subtle DC shoutout. When Peacemaker arrives for his interview with Maxwell Lord and the Justice Gang, it takes place inside a building bearing the sign for Krank Toys.

Krank Toys has appeared in several different DC stories, typically Batman-centric projects. The company's owner, Cosmo Krank, was known for creating spectacular but often dangerous toys. After Bruce Wayne shut the company down, Krank transitioned to become the villain known as the Toymaker. It's unclear whether the Toymaker will have any bearing on the plot in Peacemaker Season 2, but the series is introducing another Batman-centric character, so the inclusion of Krank Toys is just another way the new DCU establishes its universe.