Superman 2025's Justice Gang Fate Confirmed By Latest Trailer

DC Studios spoiled the fates of Superman's Justice Gang in the first trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena. The Justice Gang will be a superhero team in Superman, comprised of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific.

For a while, many speculated that the Justice Gang is working under the questionable billionaire Maxwell Lord due to the LordTech logo on their suits. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn (who directs Superman and created Peacemaker) has already cast his brother, Sean Gunn, to play Lord.

The first trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 opened with John Cena's Christopher Smith going in for an interview with Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord, who was working beside Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. As the Max original series will take place after Superman, DC Studios seemingly spoiled that they will survive the 2025 blockbuster and still be working with Lord.

DC Studios

From the moment Peacemaker entered what appears to be an audition to join the Justice Gang, he boasted himself as the "finest marksman in the world." But Lord and his superhero colleagues didn't seem to take him seriously.

The trio regularly muted and unmuted their microphone and debated trivial, unrelated topics like "Is that popcorn still here?" and "How many more of these do we have left today?"

DC Studios

While toggling the mute switch, Lord accidentally let his voice go through the speaker, meaning Peacemaker heard him say, "This guy sucks." As such, it's clear, despite his heroism against the Butterfly aliens in Season 1, Peacemaker didn't get to join the Justice Gang as he stormed out of the building.

DC Studios

While it's clear that Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl will survive Superman and continue working for Maxwell Lord, the fate of the rest of the Justice Gang is unclear. The team has two more members in Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, who could still face any fate in Superman.

DC Studios' next release is Superman, which will be released in theaters on July 11. It will be followed by Peacemaker Season 2, premiering on Max on August 21.

The full trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 can be seen below:

Is the Justice Gang Becoming the Justice League?

Superman was already confirmed to crossover with Peacemaker Season 2 thanks to their mutual appearances from Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. But now, it has become clear that Maxwell Lord and the Justice Gang will offer a second link, and they could be a connecting thread through the DCU going forward.

Fans know that Superman will introduce David Corenswet's Man of Steel to a world already populated by superheroes, some of whom have lost their way. That looks to be on full display in Peacemaker Season 2, as the Justice Gang focuses more on snacks and getting home than recruiting their future teammates.

Peacemaker won't be the only DCU series to feature a Justice Gang member, as Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will officially appear in Lanterns. Whether Lord and his teammates will join him for the sci-fi epic is unclear, but perhaps that could focus more on Gardner's ties to the Green Lantern Corps.

One has to wonder if the Justice Gang may one day become the Justice League in the DCU thanks to the input of more traditionally heroic characters such as Superman, Batman, John Stewart's Green Lantern, and others.

There's no denying that the Justice League appearing in the DCU is all but inevitable, even if it may take a few years to get there. These heroes may still need some work to become the famously heroic comic book team, but over the coming years, perhaps they will eventually get there.

