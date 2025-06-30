DC Studios Reveals Fake Justice League’s Surprise 4th Member

James Gunn's Superman reboot introduced its version of Justice League in the form of the Justice Gang, and a new update has revealed its fourth unexpected member. The first DCU movie under DC Studios will introduce David Corenswet's version of the Man of Steel and launch the Justice Gang as the established group of heroes defending Earth from otherworldly threats. The team is composed (so far) of Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, and there's clear room for more.

Ahead of its release, the promotional drive for Superman is through the roof, and exciting tidbits about the movie, such as information about the Justice Gang, have emerged online. Official promo art revealed the special look at the home base of the Justice Gang: the Hall of Justice, while James Gunn confirmed (via Phase Hero) that the devious and ambitious Maxwell Lord employs the three-person superhero team in Superman. Speaking of press interviews, new evidence suggests that a fourth Justice Gang member is hiding in plain sight, and his inclusion makes sense.

As pointed out by JJ from X (formerly Twitter), Anthony Carrigan (the actor who portrays Metamorpho) is grouped alongside the Justice Gang for press interviews for Superman, potentially indicating that the character will join the team during or after the movie.

Metamorpho's inclusion in Superman's fake Justice League (Justice Gang) is interesting because he can be seen creating Kryptonite to weaken Superman in some parts of the trailer, but there is a pretty good chance that he is being forced to do so by another villain (presumably, Lex Luthor).

Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman revolves around the titular hero's journey to restore his tarnished reputation by ending Lex Luthor's sinister plans.

Joining David Corenswet and Anthony Carrigan is a star-studded cast led by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Hoult as Lex Luthor. Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Every Justice Gang Member in Superman

Guy Gardner (Green Lantern)

It is unknown if Guy Gardner will serve as the Justice Gang's de facto leader, but evidence suggests he will have a lot of say in the matter involving Superman, especially after the final trailer teased a verbal showdown between the two heroes.

As the bearer of the power ring, Green Lantern has the ability to manifest anything they can imagine, making the character a formidable hero who is expected to fight alongside the Man of Steel against the forces of evil in the movie.

As the only DC hero confirmed to appear in the DCU's three major projects (Superman, Lanterns, and Peacemaker Season 2), Guy Gardner is set to become a central figure in the grand scheme.

Hawkgirl

Another prominent member of the Justice Gang is Hawkgirl, the mace-wielding Thanagarian warrior imbued with super strength.

While footage of Hawkgirl is minimal (so far) in the marketing materials for Superman, the heroine's might and importance due to her Thanagarian heritage are expected to play a major role in the DCU's future. In fact, the character is already slated to appear in Peacemaker Season 2, suggesting her story is only beginning in Superman.

Mister Terrific

Mister Terrific's intellect and being a master strategist make him a valuable member of the Justice Gang and a strong ally of Superman. His invention, the T-spheres, has many uses in the battlefield, such as projecting force shields, hacking, and generating energy bursts against enemies.

Metamorpho

The fourth (and unexpected) member of the Justice Gang is Metamorpho. In DC Comics, Metamorpho can transform his body into any elemental compound and form them at will.

While he uses his abilities to form Kryptonite to weaken Superman, the movie's trailer might already have revealed Metamorpho's redemption arc, which would grant him a spot with the Justice Gang. The hero can be seen flipping sides by preventing the Kryptonite from forming so that Superman can escape.

Metamorpho's turn to the side of good makes him a fascinating new addition to the Justice Gang. With proper training and powerful friends by his side, Metamorpho could be a force to be reckoned with in the DCU's future.