Superman Movie: All 8 DC Heroes Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

The upcoming 2025 Superman reboot is set to showcase a powerhouse lineup of eight confirmed heroes, each bringing their own strengths and unique abilities to the DCU. As anticipation builds for James Gunn's new vision of Superman, fans are eager to see how these iconic characters (members of Maxwell Lord's "Justice Gang") will interact and how they stack up in terms of sheer power.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, stepping into the role once held by Henry Cavill, with Rachel Brosnahan portraying Lois Lane. The official trailer, which just dropped online, has sparked widespread acclaim partly because of the two romantic leads' chemistry in the opening interview scene. The film also features Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, forming a uniquely powerful ensemble cast. Krypto the Superdog makes his live-action debut, adding a surprising but beloved element to the lineup. Most recently, reports confirmed the appearance of the film's eighth major villain, adding to an already jam-packed set of antagonists led by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

With such a diverse set of abilities represented on screen, Superman promises not just a character-driven reboot but a showcase of power dynamics that will help shape the future of the DCU.

Superman Heroes Ranked by Strength

Superman

There's no question that Superman will be the most powerful hero in the 2025 film, and likely the strongest character in the new DCU moving forward. While the trailer and early promotional material show him bruised and bloodied, this doesn’t diminish his status as a nearly unstoppable force. In fact, it hints at the scale of the threat he's up against, rather than a limitation of his own abilities.

As fans of the comics know, Superman possesses super strength, flight, invulnerability, x-ray vision, freeze breath, and, of course, heat vision, an ability that's already been confirmed to appear in the movie thanks to newly announced merchandise. Superman is expected to show both the raw power and inner humanity that have defined Clark Kent for generations.

Supergirl

Milly Alcock's Supergirl was recently confirmed (spoiled) to appear in Superman, despite being completely absent from the trailer and other early marketing materials. Her inclusion adds another layer of Kryptonian power to the story, and fans are already speculating about how big her role will be in the film.

In the comics, Kara Zor-El possesses all the same abilities as her cousin, super strength, flight, heat vision, and more, but has occasionally been portrayed as even more powerful due to having spent less time acclimating to Earth's atmosphere. While we don't have any inclination yet of how powerful Supergirl will appear in the film, her confirmed presence is perfectly timed: Alcock will continue the role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

The new Superman trailer showcased several moments of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner wielding his Green Lantern ring, including a standout shot where he flips military vehicles with a giant, glowing green energy hand. This marks the first time fans have seen how Green Lantern powers will look in the rebooted DCU, and so far, the visuals stay impressively true to the comics.

As in the source material, Green Lanterns harness the power of will through their rings, which allow them to manifest anything they can imagine—typically as glowing green "constructs." These constructs are only limited by the user's willpower and creativity, making the Green Lanterns some of the most versatile heroes in the DCU. While Guy Gardner is known for his brash, hot-headed personality, he's also one of the most fearless and battle-hardened members of the Corps.

Krypto

Krypto may look like an ordinary white dog, but in the comics, he's a full-blooded Kryptonian, complete with all the powers that come from Earth's yellow sun. Originally introduced as a test subject by Superman's father Jor-El, Krypto was launched into space in a prototype rocket before Kal-El, and eventually reunited with his owner on Earth. Since then, Krypto has been a loyal companion and fierce protector, often displaying super strength, flight, heat vision, and even enhanced intelligence compared to normal Earth dogs.

In the official Superman trailer, Krypto is seen in the heat of battle, going paw-to-fist with the villainous Engineer, who seems to be working for Lex Luthor. The moment confirms that Gunn's version of Krypto won't just be comic relief; he's a legitimate force on the battlefield. Whether he's flying into danger or taking on metahuman threats head-on, Krypto brings a surprising amount of raw power and heart to the DCU.

Metamorpho

Metamorpho, played by Barry star Anthony Carrigan, is one of the most unique characters appearing in Superman, thanks to his extraordinary elemental abilities. In the comics, Rex Mason's transformation gave him the power to convert his body into virtually any element (or combination of elements) found on Earth. Whether turning his arms into molten lava, solid steel, or toxic gas, Metamorpho is a walking periodic table with near-limitless offensive and defensive capabilities.

In the latest Superman trailer, Metamorpho is seen sharing a prison cell with Corenswet's Superman and, at one point, appears to have turned his hand into a glowing chunk of Kryptonite, hinting that he's being used to suppress Superman’s powers while in Lex Luthor's custody. In a way, this means Metamorpho should be ranked first on this list, but that wouldn't be entirely honest, despite his Superman-shuttering ability.

The glimpse in the cell has led fans to speculate that Metamorpho may start the film on the wrong side, serving Luthor Corp's interests. However, further scenes suggest he could ultimately switch sides and help Superman escape, setting up a compelling redemption arc.

Hawkgirl

Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced, brings a fierce warrior energy to the Superman ensemble, equipped with powers that make her a formidable presence on the battlefield. In the comics, Hawkgirl is known for her Thanagarian heritage, which grants her superhuman strength, flight via her Nth metal wings, and access to ancient weaponry, often including her iconic mace, which disrupts magical and energy-based attacks.

In the new DCU, Hawkgirl appears to be working under the mysterious sponsorship of Maxwell Lord, representing Lord Tech with Guy Gardner and Mr. Terrific. While her exact role in Superman is still unclear, her survival is already confirmed: she's set to appear in Peacemaker Season 2.

Mr. Terrific

Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific is one of the most intellectually gifted heroes in the DCU, and the Superman trailer gave fans a thrilling look at his high-tech skillset in action. Known in the comics as Michael Holt, Mister Terrific is often cited as one of the smartest people in the DC Universe, possessing a genius-level intellect, Olympic-level athleticism, and a deep mastery of advanced science and engineering. But what truly sets him apart are his signature gadgets: the T-Spheres.

These floating robotic spheres, which were seen in the trailer deflecting bullets with a glowing red forcefield, are capable of much more. In the comics, they can hack into any technology, project holograms, fire energy blasts, and detect various forms of energy.

Rick Flag Sr.

Coming in last on the power ranking is Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo. While he's a crucial part of the new DCU, especially in laying the groundwork for its earliest stories, he's ultimately just a man with military training: no powers, no tech, no alien biology.

That said, Rick Flag Sr.'s role in Superman and beyond shouldn't be underestimated. He's already appeared in Creature Commandos and will return in Peacemaker Season 2, making him one of the few characters to be part of the first three DCU projects.