New Superman 2025 Merch Confirms Another Superpower for David Corenswet's Man of Steel

A new toy has confirmed that Superman's hottest superpower will be used in James Gunn's upcoming summer blockbuster.

Superman soars into theaters this July, resetting the cinematic DC Universe with David Corenswet leading the way as the Man of Steel.

As the release date swiftly approaches, the marketing is kicking into high gear with a new Sneak Peek, a confirmed prequel story, and the announcement of several Superman toys coming soon.

New Superman Toys Confirm Another Superpower For Kal-El

A newly announced Superman figure from McFarlane Toys may have just confirmed a major detail about the upcoming Superman film: the use of his iconic Heat Vision.

The highly detailed collectible includes multiple face options, one of which shows Superman with glowing red eyes and a reddish hue around them, strongly hinting that the character will unleash his powerful Heat Vision in the movie.

The figure is now available for pre-order, joining a growing line of McFarlane's DC Multiverse releases tied to the film. Other newly revealed characters include fan-favorite Krypto, Superman Robot #4, Metamorpho, and a massive Kaiju, suggesting a wide variety of characters and creatures in Superman this summer.

Gunn's new DCU is already thriving, with the first animated crossover character set to appear in 2025.

With the red-eyed toy variant confirming the presence of Heat Vision, fans are now speculating what kind of threats might force Superman to use such raw power on screen.

Heat Vision in James Gunn's Superman

With the confirmation of Superman's Heat Vision in the upcoming film, fans are eagerly anticipating how this iconic power will be showcased against a formidable lineup of six different adversaries.

In James Gunn's reimagining of Superman, the hero faces a diverse array of villains, including the genius Lex Luthor, the technologically enhanced Engineer, and a mysterious fire-breathing Kaiju.

The inclusion of such fierce foes suggests that Superman's Heat Vision will be more than a mere spectacle. It will be a crucial tool in his arsenal, hopefully alongside Superman's Super Breath and X-ray vision.

Imagine Superman using his Heat Vision to counter the Engineer's liquid-metal transformations or to combat the fiery onslaught of the Kaiju in the skyline of Metropolis. As seen in the first trailer, the visual spectacle of these battles promises to be a highlight, blending Supes' raw power with Gunn's cinematic flair.​