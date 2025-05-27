2025 Superman Movie Runtime Breaks DC Franchise Record

The newly revealed length of 2025's Superman just shattered a previous DC record. Coming to theaters on July 11, not only is Superman James Gunn's first film in his new DC Universe, but it's also a first for the Man of Steel's cinematic franchise.

New reports suggest Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, will span 122 minutes. Not only does this make James Gunn's film the shortest non-sequel Superman movie in the franchise's history, but it's also the second-shortest Superman movie overall with the first being 1987's Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Warner Bros.

For comparison, the following is a list of previous Superman movies and their runtimes:

Superman: The Movie - 143 minutes

- 143 minutes Superman II - 127 minutes

- 127 minutes Superman III - 125 minutes

- 125 minutes Superman IV: The Quest for Peace - 90 minutes

- 90 minutes Superman Returns - 154 minutes

- 154 minutes Man of Steel - 143 minutes

- 143 minutes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 152 minutes

In addition to being one of the shorter entries for the iconic comic book hero, 2025's Superman differs from the original Christopher Reeve's movies in that Corenswet's Last Son of Krypton will exist in a world that's already familiar with superheroes. Furthermore, writer and director James Gunn abandoned one beloved element of Henry Cavill's Superman in pursuit of a different and lighter tone.

Other changes audiences can expect in this record-breaking Superman reboot is the presence of Krypto the Superdog, the comic book robots at the Fortress of Solitude, and the fact that this film is not an orgin story. In fact, Clark Kent and Lois Lane are already dating in the film with Brosnahan's heroine seemingly aware of her romantic interest's superhero identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!